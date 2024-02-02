Citroen to add more safety features, plans to come with six airbags

French automobile company Citroen has recently announced adding six airbags as a standard to raise the safety standards of its offerings in India. The French carmaker is not going to produce the updated cars right away. They are going to update the safety feature in the second half of the year, i.e., from July 2024.

Citroen currently has four models in India, i.e., ë-C3, C3 Aircross SUV, C3 and C5 Aircross. The six-airbag system will come with front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags, which provide extra protection in the event of a collision. This will provide a safe mobility solution for its customers.

Citroen cars will also come with ISOFIX seat anchorage and rear seatbelt reminder as standard fitment.

Citroen C3 Aircross engine specs

Citroen has recently introduced an automatic transmission option for the C3 Aircross. The compact SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converted automatic.

Power output is identical at 109bhp for both versions, but torque output stands at 190 Nm and 205Nm, respectively.





ALSO READ: Citroen C3 Aircross launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO at Stellantis India, recently said that customers are now more evolved to understand safety as an equally important requirement for driving comfort and features. Citroen is trying to continuously evaluate and meet the evolving needs of consumer requirements.

What is the price range of a Citroen car model?

Here's the price range of Citroen's all model's price:

Citroen C3: Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen eC3: Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen C3 Aircross: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen C5 Aircross: Rs 36.91 lakh to Rs 37.67 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen India's future plan

This year, Citroen is planning to introduce a crossover with sedan in India. Namely, the C3X which will share its platform with C3 and C3 Aircross. C3X will get an all-electric version, similar to the C3 hatchback. The images of India-spec C3X also surfaced over the internet.