Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Citroen to add more safety features, plans to come with six airbags

French carmaker Citroen is all set to come with six airbags to meet the safety standards of its product in India. The carmaker will start updating the safety features from July 2024

Citroen 's SUV C3 Aircross

Citroen 's SUV C3 Aircross

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French automobile company Citroen has recently announced adding six airbags as a standard to raise the safety standards of its offerings in India. The French carmaker is not going to produce the updated cars right away. They are going to update the safety feature in the second half of the year, i.e., from July 2024.

Citroen currently has four models in India, i.e., ë-C3, C3 Aircross SUV, C3 and C5 Aircross. The six-airbag system will come with front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags, which provide extra protection in the event of a collision. This will provide a safe mobility solution for its customers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Citroen cars will also come with ISOFIX seat anchorage and rear seatbelt reminder as standard fitment.

Citroen C3 Aircross engine specs

Citroen has recently introduced an automatic transmission option for the C3 Aircross. The compact SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converted automatic.

Power output is identical at 109bhp for both versions, but torque output stands at 190 Nm and 205Nm, respectively.

Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO at Stellantis India, recently said that customers are now more evolved to understand safety as an equally important requirement for driving comfort and features. Citroen is trying to continuously evaluate and meet the evolving needs of consumer requirements.

What is the price range of a Citroen car model?

Here's the price range of Citroen's all model's price:
Citroen C3: Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom)
Citroen eC3: Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom)
Citroen C3 Aircross: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
Citroen C5 Aircross:  Rs 36.91 lakh to Rs 37.67 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen India's future plan

This year, Citroen is planning to introduce a crossover with sedan in India. Namely, the C3X which will share its platform with C3 and C3 Aircross. C3X will get an all-electric version, similar to the C3 hatchback. The images of India-spec C3X also surfaced over the internet.

Also Read

Citroen plans to launch C3 Aircross SUV in Indian market by October

Citroen C3 Aircross launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh

TMS Ep523: Car airbags, Nirmala Sitharaman, Zomato stock, Google antitrust

Centre will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

All vehicles to come with 6 airbags as standard, says Hyundai Motor India

India's PV sales to slow down in FY25, EV market steady: ICRA at Siam event

TVS Motor vehicle sales grow 23% to 339,513 units in January 2024

Automakers post highest ever monthly passenger vehicle wholesales in Jan

Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales decline by 7% to 15,939 units in January

Maruti Suzuki's total vehicle sales rise 5% at 199,364 units in January


Topics : carmaker Carmakers Automobile India auto brand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon