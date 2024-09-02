Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Auto / Commercial vehicle wholesale volume likely to grow up to 3% in FY25: ICRA

Commercial vehicle wholesale volume likely to grow up to 3% in FY25: ICRA

Change in projection is due to better-than-expected volume growth in first four months of the current fiscal and expectations of a marginal uptick in demand in the second half of the year, Icra said

commercial vehicle, cv, trucks, buses

Commercial vehicle: Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commercial vehicles (CV) wholesale volume may witness year-on-year growth of up to 3 per cent in current fiscal year, rating agency ICRA said in a report on Monday.
ICRA had earlier estimated 4-7 per cent decline in CV volume for FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The change in projection is due to better-than-expected volume growth in first four months of the current fiscal and expectations of a marginal uptick in demand in the second half of the year, Icra said in a statement.
FY25 will be the second consecutive year of muted growth for the CV segment after a 1 per cent and 3 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale and retail sales, respectively last fiscal, it added.
The medium and heavy commercial vehicles (trucks) volume in FY25 is expected to grow 0-3 per cent YoY, given the high base effect and the impact of general elections on infrastructure activities in the first few months of the fiscal, Icra said.
Domestic light commercial vehicles (trucks) wholesale volume is expected to show muted growth in FY25 due to a high base effect, sustained slowdown in e-commerce and cannibalisation from electric three-wheelers, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Auto Bet: Bajaj, M&M, Escorts Kubota may lead August sales, says Nuvama

automobile

M&M, Bajaj Auto: Nomura's preferred picks ahead of May sales data

Viral Acharya

India can't rely on wealthy to drive growth: Ex-RBI Dy Guv Viral Acharya

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: BJP begins Sadasyata Abhiyan, PM Modi emphasises democratic values

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Himachal govt's reply on Adani Power plea for Rs 280 cr refund

Topics : CV sales commercial vehicle vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon