Home / Industry / Auto / Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rise 1.9% in Feb: Siam

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rise 1.9% in Feb: Siam

The total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,70,786 units in February 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to company dealers rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year to 3,77,689 units in February amid slowing demand, industry body Siam said on Thursday.

The total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,70,786 units in February 2024.

"Passenger vehicles segment remained resilient and posted its highest ever sales of February in 2025 of 3.78 lakh units, with a growth of 1.9 per cent as compared to February 2024," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler dispatches, however, witnessed a decline of 9 per cent year-on-year to 13,84,605 units last month.

 

Scooter sales declined marginally to 5,12,783 units in February this year as compared to 5,15,340 units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle dispatches to dealers declined 13 per cent year-on-year to 8,38,250 units last month as against 9,64,362 units in February last year.

Moped sales declined 18 per cent year-on-year to 33,572 units in February.

Two-wheeler wholesales stood at 15,20,761 units in February last year.

Total three-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 5 per cent year-on-year to 57,788 units last month as compared to 55,175 units in the year-ago period.

Passenger carrier three-wheeler sales rose to 46,111 units last month as compared to 43,173 units in February last year.

Goods carrier three-wheeler dispatches stood at 10,603 units in February as against 10,013 units sold in the same month last year, registering an increase of 6 per cent.

E-rickshaw dispatches declined 51 per cent year-on-year to 741 units in February.

"Upcoming festivities of Holi and Ugadi in March is likely to continue to drive demand, thereby closing FY 2024-25 on a reasonably positive note," Menon stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Passenger Vehicles passenger vehicle sales Siam

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

