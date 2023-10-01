close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rise 2.36% in Sept at 363,733 units

He pointed out that the year-on-year growth in September appeared somewhat "muted", primarily attributed to the substantial base effect

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
The Indian automobile industry posted its highest ever monthly domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales number at 363,733 units in September, up 2.36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This was due to the commencement of the festival season, an upswing in production thanks to improved chip availability, and a significant demand for SUVs.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (marketing and sales) at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), informed reporters that the onset of the festival season in western India, marked by Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami, played a significant role. Additionally, the auspicious Chingam month in Kerala, which concluded on September 17, further contributed to the robust sales performance in September. The prior peak in domestic PV wholesales, totalling 360,897 units, was achieved in August of this year.

He pointed out that the year-on-year growth in September appeared somewhat "muted", primarily attributed to the substantial base effect. He noted that the figures from September the previous year had been notably high. Currently, the retail channel, particularly in the northern, eastern, western, and central regions of the country, is stocking up for increased sales during Navratri and Diwali.

The PV retailers have about 30 days of stock right now. "This is, of course, pretty high. We observed this level of stocks about five years back. The volumes were less at that time," he mentioned. He, however, added that the current stock levels are not a source of worry because the build-up is happening keeping in mind the festival season.

Srivastava also mentioned that the majority of manufacturers have successfully navigated the semiconductor shortage issue, leading to a significant increase in SUV (sports utility vehicle) production. This was a challenge faced by several manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, particularly during the earlier months until July. The SUV segment is seeing the highest growth for the last several quarters in India.

In the first half of FY24, the auto industry's PV sales stood at 2.072 million units. "This is the first time that the two million number has been cracked in H1 of any year," he mentioned. Last year's H1 sales stood at 1.937 million.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

M&M total sales jump 17% at 75,604 units in September, PV sales up 20%

Toyota reports its highest-ever monthly sales in September at 23,590 units

MG Motor records 31% uptick in its retail sales in September at 5,003 units

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin to open new dealerships in India

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1,282 buses from Gujarat state transporter


In the January-September period of 2023, the auto industry's PV sales stood at 3.091 million units. "This is the first time that the 3 million number mark has been crossed in the January-September period...This means we are on course to reach the 4 million number mark, both for the financial year as well as the calendar year. These are some stunning numbers that you are seeing this year," he noted.

Maruti's domestic PV sales jumped by 1.64 per cent Y-o-Y to 150,812 units in September. Hyundai, India's second-largest carmaker, saw its domestic PV sales jump by 9.48 per cent Y-o-Y in September.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, stated that the company achieved its "highest ever" monthly sales in September since its inception. "The ongoing festive season has resulted in strong sales momentum... Our robust SUV portfolio has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Hyundai Exter. SUVs now contribute to more than 65 per cent of our domestic sales," he noted.

Tata Motors, India's third-largest PV maker, reported that its PV sales decreased by 5.32 per cent year-on-year in September. Tata Motors had launched the new generation Nexon (internal combustion engine-based) and Nexon electric vehicle (EV) in Q2 of FY24. "We proactively reduced supplies of the outgoing models this quarter to enable a smooth transition to the new generation models. Going forward, with deliveries commencing for our exciting new generation products, we expect stepped-up volumes in this festive season and beyond," Shailesh Chandra, managing director of PV and EV business at Tata Motors, said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra's PV sales surged by about 20 per cent year-on-year in September. Veejay Nakra, president of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the company recorded its "highest ever" sales of SUVs for the third consecutive month. "While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are closely monitoring the availability of semiconductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand," he added.

Som Kapoor, Automotive Partner at EY Parthenon, told Business Standard that robust demand prevails in the market, and with the festival season just around the corner, the outlook is "exceptionally" positive. "Bookings are abundant in the marketplace, and there is palpable excitement about converting these reservations during the festive period," he noted.

"However, we must keep a close eye on dealer inventory levels, particularly during the first 15 days of October, a period traditionally considered less auspicious for purchases. There may be some temporary constraints on working capital as we work to bolster inventory levels. Nonetheless, with the industry's commitment to managing this challenge, we are poised for an outstanding year, potentially achieving our best-ever performance in passenger car sales," he added.

Chart

Topics : auto demand Maruti Suzuki Auto Tata Motors

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon