Toyota reports its highest-ever monthly sales in September at 23,590 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday said its total wholesales increased 53 per cent year-on-year to 23,590 units in September, its highest-ever in a month.

The automaker had dispatched 15,378 units to dealers in the same month last year.

Total sales achieved include 22,168 domestic units and export of 1,422 units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said the sales performance underlines the growing acceptance of the company's diverse product portfolio.

"We are witnessing sustained demand across our product line-up which is leading to the company's record-breaking performance... As we move forward in the festive season, we are expecting a promising period with demand continuing to grow thus further enhancing our sales performance," he added.

The automaker said wholesales grew 35 per cent to 1,23,939 units in the first six months of the current fiscal year, compared to 91,843 units in the same period last fiscal.

In the first six months of the current fiscal, the company expanded its reach from 577 to 612 touchpoints across the country, it added.