Festive bookings build up; auto dealers see strong Oct despite high base

Automobile dealers are seeing healthy bookings ahead of Navratri and Dussehra and expect demand deferred during Shradh to translate into a sharp pickup in deliveries from the middle of October, even as a high base from last year's GST-led surge makes year-on-year comparisons less meaningful.

Dealer confidence has strengthened going into the main festive period, with 75.57 per cent of dealers surveyed by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) expecting growth in October, compared with 67.09 per cent who had expected growth in September. Around 19.46 per cent expect the market to remain flat and only 4.98 per cent foresee a decline.

“Bookings, in fact, are higher, are healthy,” Fada President Sai Giridhar told Business Standard, adding that passenger vehicle dealers were better prepared for this year's festive season and had built inventory in anticipation of demand during Navratri, Dussehra and Dhanteras.

September itself produced record retail volumes. Overall automobile registrations rose 31.82 per cent year-on-year to 2.54 million units and 4.69 per cent sequentially, making it the best-ever September. Passenger vehicle (PV) retail touched a record 427,213 units, up 32.1 per cent year-on-year and 6.17 per cent from August. Two-wheeler sales rose 33.08 per cent year-on-year to 1.79 million units.

Fada, however, cautioned against reading too much into the 31.82 per cent annual growth because September 2025 provides an unusually weak comparison. Excluding September, retail growth during the first five months of FY27 was around 17 per cent, which Fada considers a better indication of underlying demand.

The strength is also visible over a longer period. Automobile retail in the first half of FY27 reached a record 15.51 million units, up 20.77 per cent year-on-year. Giridhar said this had surpassed the previous pre-Covid first-half high of around 13 million units recorded in April-September 2018.

October to be the real festive test

The timing of festivals makes October particularly important this year. Pitru Paksha, or Shradh, runs into the first part of October, while Navratri is scheduled for October 11-20. Fada expects purchases postponed during the inauspicious period to convert into deliveries from mid-month. About 63 per cent of dealers already report building booking pipelines.

Giridhar said comparisons with last year's festive season need to account for the exceptional circumstances surrounding the GST rate reduction.

Last year, retail as well as wholesale activity had virtually paused ahead of September 22 as customers waited for lower GST rates and manufacturers avoided billing vehicles to dealers at the older, higher tax rates. This meant inventories could not reach dealerships normally before the tax change, after which pent-up demand was released sharply.

“That's the reason we will be talking about October as an aberration month or probably abnormal month as far as retails are concerned,” Giridhar said.

“This year... especially passenger vehicle dealers are more prepared. If you see the inventory levels, the inventory levels have gone up. That means dealers are stocking cars for the upcoming festivity. And these Navratris and probably the upcoming Dhanteras, that should be a kind of a strong point for dealers as far as retail is concerned.”

October 2025 had absorbed much of the pent-up demand created by the GST transition, making it a demanding base. Fada therefore believes festive conversion — rather than headline year-on-year growth — will be the more useful measure of demand this year.

Last year's pattern underscores the distortion. During Navratri 2025, which ran from September 22 to September 30, overall vehicle retail had surged 34 per cent year-on-year, with PV sales rising 34.8 per cent and two-wheelers 36 per cent following the GST reduction. But retail until September 21 had remained subdued.

EV demand running ahead of supply

Electric vehicles present a different supply challenge. Giridhar said the mismatch is currently more visible in passenger vehicles than in electric two-wheelers, with several electric car models carrying waiting periods. “It is not the question of month-on-month. It is the question of whether we are able to fulfil the demand,” he said. “Most of the EVs, especially passenger [vehicles], they are on a wait list... demand is outpacing supplies.”

Total EV retail across vehicle categories reached an all-time monthly high of about 334,000 units in September, taking overall EV penetration to around 13 per cent. Electric two-wheelers accounted for 11.58 per cent of their segment, while EV penetration in passenger vehicles reached a record 8.45 per cent, up from 7.63 per cent in August and 5.74 per cent a year earlier.

Giridhar attributed part of the supply constraint to imported components, particularly batteries, as well as shipping bottlenecks.

“What we have learnt is that especially in international markets, because most of the components are sourced from outside India, especially batteries, there is shortage of ships,” he said. Freight costs have also risen sharply. Giridhar said OEMs he had spoken to over the previous two-three days indicated increases of two to three times in some cases.

The inability to supply an EV at the customer's preferred time could become particularly relevant during the festive period because buyers tend to attach importance to taking delivery on auspicious dates.

“People don't wait. And especially in India, wherein your festivity, the day on which you want to pick up your car, it is so important for everyone,” Giridhar said.

“So people will not wait for a couple of months to get hold on EVs. Probably they'll shift to petrol,” he added, with CNG another alternative.

The shift in the PV fuel mix nevertheless remains pronounced. Petrol's share stood at 41.27 per cent in September, only marginally ahead of the combined 41 per cent share of CNG, hybrids and EVs. Alternative fuels had overtaken petrol for the first time in August.

Inventory rises ahead of peak deliveries

The buildup in passenger vehicle inventory is emerging as an important monitorable. PV inventory rose another five days during September to around 43-45 days, from 38-40 days at the end of August. Around 60 per cent of PV dealers reported carrying higher stock ahead of the festivals.

While Fada normally recommends considerably lower stock levels, Giridhar said 45 days should not be considered excessive immediately ahead of the peak festive period. “Ahead of festival, 45 days is a healthy inventory level,” he said, pointing out that dealerships can do 1.5-2 times their normal monthly retail volumes during peak months.

The crucial issue, however, will be what happens after the festive deliveries are completed. “If this month, if we are targeting close to 5 lakhs or in excess of 5 lakhs, then the dispatches should not match those retail numbers. It should be lesser than the retail numbers,” Giridhar said. November is likely to turn lean after the festivals conclude in the first week, before demand typically picks up again in December as customers seek year-end discounts ahead of the model-year change.

Fada expects inventory to begin declining by the end of October and eventually return to 27-30 days, which Giridhar described as an ideal level.

The inventory situation is markedly different from the previous festive season. Giridhar recalled that dealers last year were struggling to secure vehicles from factories, with some even arranging railway rakes themselves to transport cars to dealerships. “This year, it is more sorted out. The availability of vehicles for the customer choice is there,” he said.

However, shortages could still emerge for popular models, colours and variants as festive demand peaks. “Probably... by the end of this month or early first week of next [month], there would be some kind of a shortage as far as the high-moving colours or variants are concerned,” he said.

Dealers turn more confident on FY27

Dealer optimism extends beyond October. About 78.28 per cent expect growth during October-December, while 17.65 per cent expect the market to remain flat and only 4.07 per cent expect a decline. Almost half — 49.5 per cent — have upgraded their FY27 outlook following the record first half.

Fada has nevertheless characterised the outlook as “cautiously optimistic”, with the conversion of festive bookings, inventory discipline and affordability emerging as the key variables.

Affordability is particularly important because the benefit consumers received from last year's GST reduction has gradually been diluted by subsequent vehicle price increases. Giridhar said festive schemes and discounts are higher than last year, when manufacturers had little need to discount because customers were already receiving the GST benefit and vehicle availability itself was constrained.

“Last year there was hardly any discount. The challenge last year was the availability of cars,” he said.

This year, schemes are partly intended to preserve affordability after successive price increases, he said.