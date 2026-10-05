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EVs not sole answer to cutting emissions, says TVS Motor's Venu Srinivasan

Srinivasan also stressed the need for Indian companies to raise quality and productivity standards as they seek to expand their presence in global markets

Venu Srinivasan

TVS Motor Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 3:03 PM IST

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Electric vehicles are not the only solution to reduce pollution, and the auto industry should remain technology-agnostic in its efforts to cut emissions while giving consumers greater choice, TVS Motor Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan said on Monday.

"I always believe we have to be agnostic (in technology) and look at the net effect on the country in terms of pollution, quality and environment. So, EV is not the only solution," Srinivasan said on the sidelines of the IFQM Symposium 2026.

He said electric vehicles should be allowed to grow organically, with consumer choice playing an important role. In India, EV adoption has been gaining ground, particularly in the three-wheeler and two-wheeler segments.

 

On ethanol blending in petrol, Srinivasan said the policy could help India reduce its dependence on fuel imports, while the impact on vehicle performance has so far been limited.

"The degradation in performance is very marginal. I think that should not deter us. After all, the whole of Brazil runs on ethanol," he said.

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Srinivasan said consumers should not necessarily need a choice of fuel blends up to E10, but there could be a case for offering a choice at higher blending levels because of concerns over the impact of higher ethanol content on vehicle materials.

"There might be a mild fuel drop, but I think that is being played up too much. The country should look at the imports. And it is ecologically more friendly...I always believe that their choice should be there," he said.

Srinivasan also stressed the need for Indian companies to raise quality and productivity standards as they seek to expand their presence in global markets.

He said Indian manufacturers would need to meet and exceed international benchmarks in quality and productivity if the country is to secure a larger share of global manufacturing.

"We have to make India synonymous with the word quality," Srinivasan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Venu Srinivasan TVS Motor TVS Motor Company Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 3:03 PM IST