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Home / Industry / Auto / Tractor sales fall 12.6% in Sep as monsoon stress hits rural demand: Fada

Tractor sales fall 12.6% in Sep as monsoon stress hits rural demand: Fada

Dealers sold 76,906 tractors in September, ​down from 87,977 units sold in August, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association

TAFE, tractor, Massey Ferguson

Rural demand is closely linked to the monsoon, and patchy rainfall coupled with extended ‌dry spells can ​pressure farm incomes and ‌delay cash flows

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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India's tractor ​retail sales declined 12.6% sequentially in September as weak rural demand linked to poor monsoon and a delayed festive season weighed, even as overall auto retail sales ‌continued to rise, an ​auto dealers' body said ​on Tuesday.
 
Dealers sold 76,906 tractors in September, ​down from 87,977 units sold in August, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.
 
India recorded its lowest monsoon rainfall in ​more than a decade. The June-September monsoon, which ‌delivers nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall, was ​12.6% below normal this year.
 
Rural demand is closely linked to the monsoon, and patchy rainfall coupled with extended ‌dry spells can ​pressure farm incomes and ‌delay cash flows, prompting households to postpone discretionary ‌spending on big-ticket purchases.
  
Overall retail sales of ​two-wheelers and passenger vehicles climbed 31.8% year-on-year to 2.54 million units, benefiting from tax ​cuts introduced last year, even as automakers rolled out price hikes to offset ‌higher costs.
 
However, dealers warned that further price hikes ‌could erode some of the affordability gains from the tax cuts, posing a risk to demand in the coming quarter.  

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Topics : Tractor Sales tractor industry Tractor companies

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 10:13 AM IST