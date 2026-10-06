Automobile retail sales surge 31.82% in September on strong demand
Dealers sold 2.54 million vehicles during September, a jump from 1.92 million last year, according to Fada
Reuters
Listen to This Article
India's automobile sales rose 31.82% year-on-year in September, driven by strong demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, an auto dealers' body said on Tuesday.
Dealers sold 2.54 million vehicles during September, a jump from 1.92 million last year, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 10:42 AM IST