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Home / Industry / Auto / Automobile retail sales surge 31.82% in September on strong demand

Automobile retail sales surge 31.82% in September on strong demand

Dealers sold 2.54 million vehicles during ​September, a jump from 1.92 ‌million ​last year, ‌according to Fada

auto sector, passenger vehicles

It was driven by strong demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

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India's automobile ​sales rose ​31.82% year-on-year ‌in September, driven by strong demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, an ‌auto dealers' body said on Tuesday.

Dealers sold 2.54 million vehicles during ​September, a jump from 1.92 ‌million ​last year, ‌according to data ‌from the Federation ‌of Automobile ​Dealers ​Association. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Auto sales automobile sales Auto industry auto demand Auto sector

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 10:42 AM IST