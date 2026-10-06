Automobile retail sales surge 31.82% in September on strong demand

India's automobile ​sales rose ​31.82% year-on-year ‌in September, driven by strong demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, an ‌auto dealers' body said on Tuesday.

Dealers sold 2.54 million vehicles during ​September, a jump from 1.92 ‌million ​last year, ‌according to data ‌from the Federation ‌of Automobile ​Dealers ​Association.