Three-wheelers dominate Indian roads, sales exceed 100K mark in Sept, Oct

In the late 1950s, a design captured the attention of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Morarji Desai, leading to immediate clearance for its manufacturing by Bajaj Auto and Piaggio. Now, after nearly 64 years, those mighty three-wheelers not only dominate Indian roads but are also experiencing renewed interest, with sales exceeding the 100,000 mark for the first time in both September and October.

This is a significant increase compared to the pre-Covid numbers of just 58,485 units in September and 63,042 units in October, 2019. The primary reason for this surge is the growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs) in the three-wheeler segment, accounting for approximately 56 per cent of total sales in September, according to data provided by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA). While October's retail numbers are yet to be released, data from the Vahan portal suggests that after achieving 102,426 units in September, three-wheeler sales in October also reached 100,987 units, a 51 per cent increase compared to October 2022.





Also Read: Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit "The three-wheeler market has been thriving. Unlike diesel or petrol vehicles, electric three-wheelers do not require permits to operate in city areas, which were previously distributed under a quota system, limiting the number of permits issued. This shift has benefited the market significantly. For urban and semi-urban youth, it has become a substantial source of employment," said Manish Raj Singhania, the president of FADA. He added, "In places like Raipur, electric vehicle penetration is around 80-90%. Three-wheeler consumers have come to realize that the operating cost of EVs is lower."

Among the industry players, Bajaj Auto leads with a 35 per cent market share, followed by Piaggio Vehicles (7.4 per cent), Mahindra and Mahindra (6 per cent), Y C Electric (4 per cent), Saera Electric Auto (3 per cent), Dilli Electric Auto (2.3 per cent), Atul Auto (2 per cent), and TVS Motor (1.4 per cent). Nearly all these players are investing heavily in EVs due to the growing interest in the electric segment.

"As pioneers in the 3W EV sector, we continue to innovate and lead the industry. Our fixed and swappable battery solutions have revolutionized the sector. This year has allowed the industry to move beyond the shadow of the pandemic, with economic activity gaining momentum. We have also witnessed a deeper penetration of CNG and diesel vehicles following the transition to BS VI," said Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director of Piaggio Vehicles. He added, "We remain committed to investing in advanced battery technology and driving greater adoption."

Also Read Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43% Bajaj Auto surges 5%, hits record high in weak market on healthy Q2 margin Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sale; sells 199,217 units in Oct Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October Tata Motors October Sales: Total domestic sales up 6% YoY, EVs shine Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 66% jump in sales in October to 21,879 units Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Industry experts suggest that while Bajaj currently dominates the petrol segment, their market share may increase further with their aggressive EV initiatives. On the other hand, players like TVS Motor are also focusing on electric three-wheelers.





Also Read: Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October "We are highly confident that we will perform well in the three-wheeler EV market. Closer to the launch, I can provide more details on which markets we will enter. Our focus is on three-wheelers, and this is an area where we aim to excel. We are already achieving significant success with three-wheelers in international markets, and we plan to introduce EV three-wheelers there as well," said K N Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor.

According to FADA estimates, the increase in three-wheeler sales has also contributed to a decrease in crime rates in cities. "The shift of people from rural to urban areas has also triggered this growth. For young individuals, this provides an opportunity to earn an income ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 per month, exceeding that of a recent BE graduate. Wherever three-wheeler sales have increased, crime rates have decreased," added Singhania.