Govt expects auto PLI incentive disbursal to be more than 2x in FY27

About Rs 700 crore of the FY27 amount has already been released, with the rest expected to be disbursed in the coming months, the official said. The PLI Auto scheme has a total incentive outlay of Rs 25,938 crore and was designed to support companies manufacturing electric vehicles and advanced automotive technology components such as traction motors and angle encoders. Initially planned for five years, it was later extended by one year. The scheme's incentive disbursement will continue till FY29.

The official said that the auto PLI scheme had targeted investments of Rs 42,000 crore, while actual investments have crossed Rs 45,000 crore.

Separately, the MHI is considering a financing mechanism to address difficulties faced by electric-bus and truck operators in obtaining loans. The official said that discussions with banks and vehicle manufacturers have shown that lenders are reluctant to finance electric buses because the resale market for the newer technology is not established and there is uncertainty over battery life.

Where financing is available, interest rates can be significantly higher than those for diesel vehicles. The industry has suggested that the government provide interest subvention -- a subsidy that covers part of the interest cost -- to bridge the gap. For example, if an electric-vehicle loan costs 12 per cent compared with 9 per cent for a diesel vehicle, the government could bear the additional three percentage points, the official said.

The proposed financing mechanism is expected to focus on the 3.5-55-tonne electric-truck segment, where EV penetration remains almost negligible. Fewer than 1,000 electric trucks in this segment have been sold in India so far, according to the official. Smaller trucks have an electric-vehicle penetration of around 3-4 per cent.

India sold 951,125 trucks in FY26, according to SIAM data. A Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) study, based on a survey conducted between October 2020 and September 2021 and published in March 2022, found that trucks accounted for 64.2 per cent of diesel sold through surveyed retail outlets, while buses accounted for 4.1 per cent, taking the combined share to 68.3 per cent.

The official said that companies should generally not be allowed to take incentives from two schemes -- the proposed financing scheme as well as the PM E-drive scheme -- simultaneously, although the matter remains under discussion with the industry.

Charging infrastructure is another obstacle to the electrification of buses and trucks. The ministry is discussing the issue with charge-point operators (CPOs), which install and operate EV charging stations. While heavy-duty chargers have been installed, their numbers remain low and charging infrastructure for e-trucks and e-buses is still commercially unviable, the official said.

The ministry is examining ways to make charging infrastructure financially viable and attract more private investment. Under Ministry of Power guidelines, highways are expected to have a charger for buses and trucks every 100 km and car chargers every 20 km.

On the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), aimed at attracting global electric-vehicle manufacturers, the ministry said no vehicle manufacturer has so far shown interest in applying.

One possible reason for the lack of interest could be India's free-trade agreements with Europe and the UK, which provide tariff reductions and may offer companies an alternative route to access the Indian market at lower import duties, the official said. The scheme remains in place, but the ministry does not currently plan to reopen the application window, the official said.

Under the SPMEPCI, approved companies must invest at least Rs 4,150 crore ($500 million) and can import up to 8,000 electric passenger cars a year at 15 per cent customs duty for five years.

The official also said that the global tender for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM) has received a “very good response” from Indian and international companies. Permanent magnets are critical components in electric motors and are also used in several other industrial applications.

China has historically been the dominant producer of rare-earth permanent magnets, with Japan also having production capacity, but several other countries are now considering manufacturing them. India could begin domestic production within 1.5-2 years after completion of the tender process, the official said.

The official refused to disclose the names of Indian companies that have applied. Under the scheme, five beneficiaries will be selected to establish 6,000 metric tonnes per annum of REPM manufacturing capacity. About Rs 6,450 crore has been earmarked for sales-linked incentives and Rs 750 crore has been earmarked for capital subsidy. These funds will be disbursed over seven years.