Govt's V2V communication proposal may slow industry, says Maruti's Bhargava
Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava questions mandatory V2V communication norms, while saying E20 adoption hinges more on fuel quality and distribution than engines
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
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R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, questioned the rationale behind the government’s proposal to make vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems mandatory for all new automobiles from October 2028. “What would car users gain from this in rural areas or in cities where they travel at speeds of only 30-40 km an hour?” he said in an interview to Business Standard.