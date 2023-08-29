Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

One of the most legendary bikes ever sold in India is Karizma, which is once again ready to dominate the Indian market with its latest Hero Karizma XMR 210. The company will launch Karizma XMR today, August 29, 2023, in India. The company has already revealed the design on its latest model several times, and the Hero Karizma has an iconic fairing design seen in the spy shots. It is expected to have a 210 cc engine.

The history of Karizma in India is quite long, it was originally launched in India in the mid-2000s and survived till the late 2010s.

The Karizma is ready for the Indian market again with some major upgrades, and the company has launched teaser images of the Karizma motorcycles. The teaser shows that the bike has sporty and edgy designs with an angular headlamp housing the familiar H-pattern LED DRL.

The overall design of Karizma is based around a sports tourer rather than an outright sport bike. The riding position in the motorcycle is expected to be much better as compared to other sports bikes.

Karizma XMR: specifications

The latest Karizma XMR comes with a 210cc single-cylinder engine with a 4-valve setup. The motorcycle has a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, and it is expected that the power output will be around 30 PS. The motorcycle also has a box section swingarm with a monoshock at the rear and right-side-up telescopic front forks.

The teaser of the bikes shows that the motorcycles have ABS rings for both brake rotors. This will be the company's only motorcycle with dual ABS, and the bike also comes with a fully digital instrument panel with a multi-info-coloured display.

Karizma XMR: Design

Karizma XMR

The Hero Karizma is a fresh and sporty design theme, as leaked in pictures. The motorcycle also comes with upswept headlamps, gets a high-set tail setup, and gives a more committed riding position than the previous version. The clip-on-style handlebars also aid the aggressive rider's triangle. The motorcycle can see new alloy wheels and also has a dual-tone painted fuel tank.

Hero Karizma XMR: Price

The price of Hero Karizma XMR is expected to be Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and it might reduce the competition from Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Yamaha R15 V4 as it is priced the least.