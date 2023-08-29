Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
65089.79 + 93.19
Nifty (0.13%)
19331.25 + 25.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.75%)
5530.85 + 41.30
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38811.10 + 148.95
Nifty Bank (0.17%)
44571.45 + 76.80
Heatmap

Toyota's Rumion launched in India, check price, variant, and specifications

Toyota has launched Rumion MVP in India with a starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh. Booking for the Rumion has begun and the delivery will start on September 8

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has launched its new Rumion MPV in India. The starting price for the latest car is Rs 10.29 lakh for its base S variant, and the price can go up to Rs 13.68 lakh for its top variant, which is the V automatic variant, both prices are ex-showroom prices.

The Rumion MVP is also available with CNG. However, the price for the model is 11.24 lakh.

The company has also started bookings for this model at Rs 11,000. The company will start delivering the car on September 8, 2023.

Rumion variants

The car is currently available in three variants namely, S, G, and V. The car has an automatic gearbox in the S variant and G variant. The mid-spec G trim misses the gearbox. The company has fitted the CNG kit in only the G variant. 

Also Read: Toyota's 14 auto plants shut down due to computer issues in Japan

Prices of different variants (Ex-Showroom)

S variant - Rs 10.29 lakh
SAT variant - Rs 11.89 lakh

Also Read

Toyota Rumion, Ertiga-based MPV to be launched in India by September

Toyota introduces Rumion, looks to bolster presence in MPV segment

Toyota launches Rumion MPV at Rs 10.29 lakh; booking starts at Rs 11,000

Toyota Kirloskar commences 3rd shift at K'taka plant to enhance production

Toyota's 14 auto plants shut down due to computer issues in Japan

Toyota's 14 auto plants shut down due to computer issues in Japan

Toyota launches Rumion MPV at Rs 10.29 lakh; booking starts at Rs 11,000

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

CSM Tech, IIT-M to build autonomously driven electric race car by 2025

SMEV seeks clarity from Heavy Industries Ministry over refund of subsidies

G variant - Rs 11.45 lakh
V variant - Rs 12.18 lakh
VAT variant -Rs 13.68 lakh
S CNG variant - Rs 11.24 lakh

Rumion MVP specifications

Toyota's Rumion is continuing with its dual-tone black and beige dashboard finished with a faux wood insert. The car is equipped with a 7.0-inch touch screen, automatic AC, an analogue instrument with digital MID, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ESC and much more. The Rumion has a 7-seat configuration. The company has given attention to passenger safety with four airbags.
Rumion 7.0-inch touch screen
Rumion 7.0-inch touch screen
The car has both petrol and CNG petrol type with 1462 cc engine displacement. Toyota's Rumion engine produces 103 hp power and 138 Nm torque with Petrol and 88hp power and 122 Nm Torque with CNG. The company claims that the car gives mileage of 20.55 kmpl with petrol and 26.11 km/kg with CNG.

Also Read: Will unveil 100% ethanol-fueled Toyota's Innova car on August 29: Gadkari

Toyota Rumion is competing with Ertiga costing between Rs 8.64 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh, Compared to the Ertiga, the Rumion has one lesser lever and a higher starting price.
Topics : Toyota cars CNG cars Toyota India

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon