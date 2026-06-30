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Home charging fulfils 90% of India's EV energy demand, finds study

India's EV transition is being driven by light electric vehicles (LEVs), with two- and three-wheelers accounting for about 90 per cent of EV sales in 2025

EV fast charging stations

The report said India's EV transition is being driven by light electric vehicles (LEVs), with two- and three-wheelers accounting for about 90 per cent of EV sales in 2025.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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Home charging now meets up to 90 per cent of India's daily electric vehicle (EV) energy demand and remains two to four times cheaper than public charging, according to a report jointly released by EV charging company Kazam and the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) on Tuesday.
 
The report said India's EV transition is being driven by light electric vehicles (LEVs), with two- and three-wheelers accounting for about 90 per cent of EV sales in 2025.
 
The study, which analysed more than 80,000 residential EV charger installations across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, found that while residential charging has become the backbone of India's electric mobility ecosystem, only 55 per cent of prospective EV buyers currently have access to home charging. Another 30 per cent would be able to enable it only after upgrading their existing electrical infrastructure.
   
According to the report, nearly 45 per cent of Indian homes require electrical upgrades before they can safely support EV charging. Inadequate earthing, voltage instability, undersized wiring and overloaded electrical systems are the most common issues, forcing many consumers to rely on household sockets, temporary extension cords and shared electrical connections instead of dedicated charging equipment.
 

Why homes are not EV-ready

 
The study found that there are five major barriers to scaling residential charging: inadequate electrical infrastructure, structural constraints such as limited parking and rental housing, fragmented approval processes involving resident welfare associations (RWAs) and landlords, low consumer awareness, and the high cost of electrical upgrades. These challenges have slowed the expansion of home charging despite its central role in India's EV ecosystem.

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It also noted that many EV users continue to rely on standard household sockets, temporary extension cords and shared electrical connections instead of dedicated charging equipment because of these constraints. Such informal charging arrangements increase electrical and fire safety risks while reducing charging reliability and potentially affecting battery performance.
 
India's public charging infrastructure is expanding rapidly but remains concentrated in major cities and along highways, the study said, adding that it is unlikely to replace home charging for daily use. For most users of electric two- and three-wheelers, which dominate India's EV market, overnight residential charging remains the most practical and cost-effective option.
 

Building an EV-ready housing ecosystem

 
To address these gaps, the report recommended establishing a “National Residential EV Readiness Framework” to bring together existing standards, regulations and guidelines into a single implementation roadmap for residential charging. It also called for introducing dedicated indicators, such as charger installations, EV sub-meter approvals, load enhancement requests, and electrical readiness assessments, to track the country's preparedness alongside EV adoption.
 
Furthermore, the study recommended promoting dedicated EV metering and certified charging equipment, integrating EV-ready provisions into building bye-laws, redevelopment projects and affordable housing schemes, and issuing standardised guidelines for charger placement across different housing types. It also suggested improving coordination between vehicle purchases, charger installation and utility approvals, while extending targeted financial support for electrical upgrades in older buildings, rental housing and low-income households.
 

Looking ahead

 
EV-related electricity consumption will rise from 0.2 per cent of India's total electricity demand in 2024 to around 6 per cent by 2035, making managed home charging a key priority for grid resilience and energy planning, the report said.
 
It added that India's EV transition will increasingly depend on aligning residential infrastructure with rising vehicle adoption. As more households switch to electric mobility, improving electrical readiness, standardising home charging systems and integrating EV-ready provisions into housing will be key to supporting the next phase of growth.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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