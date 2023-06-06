Honda Elevate launch: Check prices, design, specifications, pictures

Honda launched its new SUV, the Elevate, in the Indian car market on Tuesday. The company launched it at a global event organised in New Delhi. The bookings will be opened next month, in July. The deliveries will begin during the upcoming festive season, the company said.
Honda attempts to position the new Elevate as the "perfect urban SUV" that can keep up with the needs and aspirations of Indian car buyers. Honda announced that an electric, battery-powered version of the Elevate is in the works and will likely be launched in the next three years. Senior officials from Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) were present to talk about the development of the Honda Elevate. Honda hopes Elevate will drive large sales volumes, much like it has been able to do with its entry-level sedan, Honda Amaze.
The Elevate is one of the most-awaited SUVs this year. The launch is significant since Honda has not had great success with its SUVs in India as it failed to achieve desired results with its models like CR-V, BR-V, and WR-V.
However, the company appears to be hopeful with the launch of Elevate. Entering a segment dominated by Creta and Seltos, Elevate has tough competition waiting for it.
Honda Elevate: A game changer?
So far, Honda has not made a serious attempt at launching a proper mid-size SUV in the Indian market. Meanwhile, Hyundai, Kia, MG, Tata, Volkswagen, and Skoda have made gains in this segment and established a strong foothold.
The recent launch of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota's Hyryder has spiced things up even further. It will be interesting to see if Elevate has what it takes to break into a fiercely competitive segment!
Honda Elevate: How does it look?
The Elevate's exterior suggests a vehicle with an upright SUVish stance. With its bold and stylish looks, Honda has not attempted anything outlandish and has instead opted for the more conventional styling with the Elevate. Honda officials described The vehicle as a powerful yet comfortable SUV.
The Elevate will come with a single-pane sunroof. However, rivals such as Creta, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder offer their SUVs with a full-size panoramic sunroof.
The Elevate measures 4312 mm long, suggesting generous cabin space for passengers.
What's under the hood?
The Elevate is powered by Honda's 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which produces 121hp and 145 Nm of torque. The same engine serves Honda City and is known for its superior refinement and linear power delivery, which increases as one revs the engine harder.
Like City, Elevate will be offered with manual and CVT transmission options. There is no confirmation about the price of the Elevate, but given the Honda City platform and the same engine, it is likely to be priced similarly to Honda City.