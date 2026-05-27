Hyundai Motor India hikes vehicle prices by ₹12,800 on rising input costs

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles by up to ₹12,800, depending on the model and variants.

The price revision is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations, it added.

This is in continuation of HMIL's announcement on April 8, 2026, when the car maker in a regulatory filing announced a 1 per cent hike across its portfolio from next month, citing various cost escalations, effective next month.

"The extent of price increase is up to a maximum of ₹12,800, and it will vary depending on the model and variant," said HMIL in a statement.

The price increase has been necessitated due to rising input costs, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, among other reasons, it said.

"While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this nominal price increase," said HMIL.