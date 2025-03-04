Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India key to Hyundai's 2 mn global EV sales target by 2030: CEO Jose Munoz

India key to Hyundai's 2 mn global EV sales target by 2030: CEO Jose Munoz

With Hyundai Motor Company's (HMC) target to sell 2 million EVs by 2030 globally, India will play an important role in achieving this milestone

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is the third-largest market in Hyundai's global operations. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

India will play an important role in achieving Hyundai Motor Company's aim of selling 20 lakh electric vehicles globally by 2030, according to its president and CEO Jose Munoz.
 
In a town hall meeting with Hyundai Motor India employees at the Gurugram office, he said the South Korean automaker plans to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio in India.
 
With Hyundai Motor Company's (HMC) target to sell 2 million EVs by 2030 globally, India will play an important role in achieving this milestone, he added.
 
He noted that HMIL is dedicated to making EVs more accessible and suited to Indian consumers' needs, aligning with the country's push for green and eco-friendly mobility solutions.
   
HMC will continue to support HMIL to expand its EV offering and invest in the necessary infrastructure to support this shift.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is the third-largest market in Hyundai's global operations, Munoz stated.
 
HMIL's IPO has helped HMC to invest and expand in new products and additional production capacity in India, he added.
 
It has emerged as a world-class automotive manufacturing and regional export hub and is integral to Hyundai's global vision, Munoz said.
 
To meet the growing demand for vehicles, HMIL's upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, will play an important role in improving local manufacturing capabilities, he added. 
 

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

