Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors begins India's first hydrogen truck trials for net-zero goal

Tata Motors begins India's first hydrogen truck trials for net-zero goal

Tata Motors was awarded the tender for this trial, which is funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission

Tata Motors

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a landmark development towards India’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks.
 
The trial phase will span up to 24 months and involves the deployment of 16 advanced hydrogen-powered vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities. These trucks, equipped with new-age hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2-ICE) and fuel cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India’s most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur, and Kalinganagar.
 
"Hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India’s transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance. Such initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future. I congratulate Tata Motors for taking the lead in this significant step towards enabling hydrogen-powered green and smart transportation," said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, flagging off the trial.
   
Tata Motors was awarded the tender for this trial, which is funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It marks a significant step forward in assessing the real-world commercial viability of using hydrogen-powered vehicles for long-distance haulage as well as setting up the requisite enabling infrastructure for their seamless operation.
 
“Today, with the commencement of these hydrogen truck trials, we are proud to further this legacy by pioneering the transition to clean, zero-emission energy for long-haul transportation. We are grateful to the government of India for its visionary leadership in making this possible, and we remain committed to playing our part in building sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions that will deliver better performance and efficiency," said Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors.

Also Read

Totalenergies

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to invest $628 million in hydrogen venture

Tata motors

Tata Motors to start pilot project with hydrogen trucks in March quarter

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as green hydrogen hub

Green Hydrogen

TKIL in talks with OMCs to manufacture green hydrogen, put up retail infra

Hydrogen train

India's 1st hydrogen train to begin trials between Jind & Sonipat stations

 
“Hydrogen is an important fuel for India's transition to a sustainable and zero-carbon future. The beginning of this trial is a significant step forward in showcasing the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonising India’s transportation sector. This initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, reflects our commitment to driving innovation and achieving India’s energy independence while contributing to global climate goals. I applaud Tata Motors for taking the lead in this pioneering effort," said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
 
The flagged-off vehicles exemplify Tata Motors’ comprehensive approach to hydrogen mobility, displaying both hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technologies. This includes two Tata Prima H.55S prime movers—one powered by H2-ICE and the other by FCEV—alongside the Tata Prima H.28, an advanced H2-ICE truck.
 
With an operational range of 300-500 km, these vehicles are engineered for sustainable, cost-efficient, and high-performance transportation. Featuring the premium Prima cabin and advanced driver-assist safety features, they enhance driver comfort, reduce fatigue, and improve productivity while setting new benchmarks for safety in trucking.
 

More From This Section

PremiumEV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Luxury cars, electric vehicles hit fast lane in the South as demand rises

car sales

Kia, JSW MG Motor Feb sales up 23.8%, 16.3%, Tata Motors sees 8% dip

Passenger vehicle, cars

Domestic passenger vehicle sales expected to grow 4-7% in FY26: Icra

PremiumTesla

Tesla must price India models competitively as buzz around entry grows

PremiumKTM, KTM AG

Creditors greenlight two-wheeler maker KTM AG debt restructuring plan

Topics : hydrogen fuel Tata Motors trucks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon