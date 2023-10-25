close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

India recorded flat car and SUV sales in Navratri this year: Report

Between Shraadh and Navratri this year, the total car sales were around 330,000 units, 16% higher than 283,000 last year

car buyers, Hyundai, MARUTI, CAR SALES,

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At around 220,000 units, the car and sports utility vehicles (SUV) sales remained flat during Navratri this year as compared to last year, Financial Express (FE) reported on Wednesday. However, it added that Navratri was spread over two months last year, leading to higher sales.

Citing Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India, the report said India's largest automaker sold nearly 100,000 units during the nine days this year. 

Srivastava also said, "The first three days in last year's Navratri was during the month end and during every month end, regardless of that being auspicious or inauspicious, it is always a high retail period." He added that between August 17 and the last day of Navratri, the total sales are expected to be 700,000. It is 20 per cent higher than 583,000 units last year.

Also Read: Deep discounts on offer to light up car sales in India before Diwali

The festive season typically accounts for 30-35 per cent of all retail auto sales. The 68-day festive period this year falls between August 17 and November 1. Between Shraadh and Navratri this year, the total car sales were around 330,000 units, 16 per cent higher than 283,000 last year, the FE report said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd sold around 30,000 units this year, 8 per cent higher than last year.

Moreover, this year, the carmakers are expected to sell 1 million units this festive season. To meet the demand, they have also been working on increasing the supplies. Last year, the buyers were met with long waiting periods. It is reflected in this year's inventory, which hit a five-year high.

According to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) the inventory days had hit 65 by the end of September. Hyundai said its deal inventory is currently at 20-25 days.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

General Motors withdraws its 2023 guidance, UAW strikes SUV plant

Battery testing race to work out what used electric vehicles are worth

As Pak Suzuki plans to delist, a glance at Pakistan's automobile industry

Tesla to exceed $9 bn spending target this year as it rolls out new models

1,200-km range, 10-min charge: Toyota near solid-state battery breakthrough

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Auto sales navratri Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor India BS Web Reports SUVs

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon