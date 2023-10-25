India recorded flat car and SUV sales in Navratri this year: Report

At around 220,000 units, the car and sports utility vehicles (SUV) sales remained flat during Navratri this year as compared to last year, Financial Express (FE) reported on Wednesday. However, it added that Navratri was spread over two months last year, leading to higher sales.

Citing Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India , the report said India's largest automaker sold nearly 100,000 units during the nine days this year.





Also Read: Deep discounts on offer to light up car sales in India before Diwali Srivastava also said, "The first three days in last year's Navratri was during the month end and during every month end, regardless of that being auspicious or inauspicious, it is always a high retail period." He added that between August 17 and the last day of Navratri, the total sales are expected to be 700,000. It is 20 per cent higher than 583,000 units last year.

The festive season typically accounts for 30-35 per cent of all retail auto sales. The 68-day festive period this year falls between August 17 and November 1. Between Shraadh and Navratri this year, the total car sales were around 330,000 units, 16 per cent higher than 283,000 last year, the FE report said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd sold around 30,000 units this year, 8 per cent higher than last year.

Moreover, this year, the carmakers are expected to sell 1 million units this festive season. To meet the demand, they have also been working on increasing the supplies. Last year, the buyers were met with long waiting periods. It is reflected in this year's inventory, which hit a five-year high.

According to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) the inventory days had hit 65 by the end of September. Hyundai said its deal inventory is currently at 20-25 days.