Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India's auto duty offer under UK FTA linked to engine, vehicle price quotas

India's auto duty offer under UK FTA linked to engine, vehicle price quotas

India's nuanced auto duty offer to UK under the FTA includes quotas and tiered reductions based on engine capacity and vehicle prices, aiming to protect sensitive domestic sectors

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Tariffs on automotive imports will be reduced from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent under quotas on both sides, benefiting companies such as Tata-JLR. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's duty concession offer for the auto sector under the free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK is "very nuanced" with relaxations and quotas linked to engine capacity and vehicle prices, an official said.

India has included adequate safeguards in the agreement with the UK to protect its sensitive sectors and in the automobile segment, the import duty will be reduced over 10-15 years, the official said.

"The duty cut and quota depends on engine capacity and price of vehicles. A lot of nuances are there in the auto sector. India's offer to the UK is very nuanced," the official added.

 

India and the UK, on May 6, announced the conclusion of negotiations for the trade pact that will lower tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports and would make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India, besides boosting the overall trade basket.

The aim is to double the two-way commerce by 2030 from the present USD 60 billion.

Also Read

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Diageo to cut Scotch prices in India as UK FTA halves import duties

liquor beer

Indian distillers expect India-UK FTA duty cuts on scotch to boost growth

Keir Starmer

India-UK trade deal may cushion blow of UK visa curbs on students: Experts

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

UK unveils historic US trade deal at Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover factory

Premiuminformation technology, it industry, Developing skills, skills gaps

Double contribution deal won't spur a spike in Indian IT workers sent to UK

Tariffs on automotive imports will be reduced from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent under quotas on both sides, benefiting companies such as Tata-JLR.

Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji has earlier said the agreement augurs well to keep driving JLR's performance in India as it would benefit future cars and enable customers to access global cars and global prices much faster.

On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have termed the FTA a positive development while noting that it would not have much bearing on the prices of luxury cars in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The MINI range registered sales of 150 units in Q1 2025 and 709 units in 2024 in India (File Photo)

BMW India Guarantees Price Protection for UK-Imported MINI Cooper S

Cars, auto industry

India's car-centric growth is driving the middle class to frustration

Honda

Honda to expand bike output in India with new line at Gujarat plant

3 upcoming Toyota cars launching in 2025-26 in India

3 upcoming Toyota cars launching in 2025-26 in India, details inside

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

Strong hybrids and BEVs cater to distinct buyers, says HSBC report

Topics : India UK relation Free Trade Agreements India trade policy Auto industry automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon