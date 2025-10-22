Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Indian auto sector saw deals worth $4.6 bn in Q3: Grant Thornton Bharat

Indian auto sector saw deals worth $4.6 bn in Q3: Grant Thornton Bharat

Excluding the Tata Motors-Iveco deal, values dipped 36 per cent over the June quarter, signalling that large strategic bets continue to define overall deal momentum

cars, auto industry

While deal volumes remained consistent with the previous quarter, values surged sharply | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's automotive sector recorded 30 transactions valued at $4.6 billion in September quarter, its strongest in over a year, boosted by Tata Motors' $3.8 billion acquisition of Iveco S.P.A., Grant Thornton Bharat said on Wednesday.

Excluding the Tata Motors-Iveco deal, values dipped 36 per cent over the June quarter, signalling that large strategic bets continue to define overall deal momentum, as per Grant Thornton Bharat Q3 2025 Automotive Dealtracker.

While deal volumes remained consistent with the previous quarter, values surged sharply, largely driven by Tata Motors' USD 3.8 billion acquisition of Iveco S.P.A., marking one of India's largest outbound automotive transactions to date, it added.

 

"The quarter's strong M&A and PE activity reflects India's growing global ambition in commercial mobility and a clear shift toward scalable, tech-enabled platforms," Grant Thornton Bharat Partner and Automotive Industry Leader, Saket Mehra said.

As policy tailwinds and festive demand converge, he said,"We anticipate sustained momentum across alternative fuel technologies, auto-tech, and supply chain digitisation."  Mehra noted that the Indian automotive sector is in a phase of strategic reset - balancing policy reform, consumer realignment, and global expansion.

Also Read

Jose Munoz, president and chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor India to invest ₹45,000 crore by FY30, launch 26 new models

nifty, nifty50

PL Capital sees Nifty at 28,781 in 1 yr; banks, auto, defence to lead rally

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor slips 3% after September sales. Should you buy, hold or sell?

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Auto sales set for strong September; analysts bet on Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor

Automakers, car makers, cars, automobile manufacturers, auto industry

Automakers may form pool to meet CAFE norms under BEE draft rulespremium

"The rollout of GST 2.0 and targeted tariff interventions have set the stage for renewed demand, even as OEMs and investors pivot toward cleaner, smarter mobility solutions," he added.

According to the Automotive Dealtracker, September quarter (Q3) reflected a strategic pivot toward global expansion, electrification, and supply chain recalibration, as both strategic acquirers and private investors intensified focus on future-ready mobility platforms.

While M&A activity was dominated by cross-border consolidation plays, private equity (PE) interest remained steady in scalable, tech-enabled segments such as electric mobility, fleet electrification, and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), it added.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity surged in Q3 2025, with seven deals valued at USD 4.1 billion, marking a 13 per cent decline in volumes but a 1,234 per cent increase in value over Q2.

Cross-border deals dominated, accounting for 71 per cent of volumes and 99 per cent of total values, with Asia and Europe being key regions of activity.

Samvardhana Motherson International executed three outbound acquisitions during the quarter, reinforcing India's role in global auto supply chains, Grant Thornton Bharat said.

However, public market activity remained subdued in Q3 2025, with no major IPOs or QIPs recorded, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Car sales

Car sales hit top gear on festive push, up 15-35% during Navaratri-Diwali

truck

Commercial vehicle sales up 2% in H1 as medium, light trucks drove growth

car sales, auto sector

Dhanteras engine fires up auto market: Over 100K cars delivered in 24 hourspremium

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Luxury carmakers rev up festive cheer with reduced prices, festival offerspremium

cars, auto industry

Automobile exports rise 26% in Q2 on record PV, two-wheeler sales: Siam

Topics : Auto sector automotive industry Passenger Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon