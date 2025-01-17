Business Standard

Interest from tier-2, tier-3 cities in our EVs has 'surprised' us: Mahindra

Interest from tier-2, tier-3 cities in our EVs has 'surprised' us: Mahindra

M&M launched the BE 6e at a starting price of Rs 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom), as well as the XEV 9e at a starting price of Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), in November last year

Deepak Patel Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

The strong interest from residents of tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the BE 6e and XEV 9e, Mahindra and Mahindra’s (M&M) newly launched premium electric vehicles (EVs), has “surprised” the company, leading it to include these towns in the initial sales phase.
 
Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (auto and farm sector), M&M, told Business Standard in an interview: “We did not expect a wave of demand coming for these two EVs, which are at our price points, from towns such as Tezpur, Kota, Gulbarga, etc. They are seeing a huge demand, and all of them want to be in phase one. These are a few anecdotal examples I am giving after a few personal meetings with dealers, who are giving us feedback from customers.”
   
“This is the reason why, when we open bookings in February, we will open them for most towns in India. This was not the strategy earlier,” he noted.
 
He mentioned the company was earlier planning to open bookings in such tier-2 and tier-3 cities after a gap of a few months, around mid-2025.
 
M&M launched the BE 6e at a starting price of Rs 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom), as well as the XEV 9e at a starting price of Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), in November last year. The bookings for these two cars will start in February.

“We are seeing very good responses coming from tier-2 and tier-3 towns, which itself has surprised us. I think the fear of charging is a little lesser in tier-2 and tier-3 cities because a lot of people have their own houses where it is easy to install charging infrastructure,” Jejurikar noted.
 
“Even if they are going out of town, unless it is on a very long trip, 200 to 300 km is a very common distance—going from a town to a small town and then coming back—for them to travel, and you still do not have to charge for the whole week. We are seeing the segment expanding into different geographies,” he added.
 
Jejurikar also mentioned that M&M is working with the government regarding the optimal placement of charging infrastructure, financed under the PM E-Drive scheme, along important highways.
 
“We are working very closely with the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on the strategy for installing charging stations. One of the inputs that we are giving them is using data from mapmyindia.com or similar platforms to see which routes have the most traffic,” he said.
 
“The plan that is evolving is to not install one charger at one point. The plan is evolving to create charging zones. So, you take the routes like Delhi-Jaipur or Mumbai-Pune, and you find one or two places, and each such place has 15–25 fast chargers that are well maintained,” he added.
 
The PM E-Drive scheme, which came into effect in October, aims to establish a robust network of public charging stations, including 22,100 fast chargers for electric four-wheelers, 1,800 for electric buses, and 48,400 for electric three-wheelers and electric two-wheelers. These charging points will be installed in key cities with high electric vehicle penetration and along select highways. The total outlay for charging infrastructure under the scheme is Rs 2,000 crore.

Mahindra Mahindra Electric Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

