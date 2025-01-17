Business Standard

Bharat Mobility Expo: Eicher Trucks and Buses launches Eicher Pro X Range

This marks Eicher's strategic entry into the rapidly growing 2-3.5T segment to ensure its presence in last-mile logistics

Shine Jacob New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles, on Friday announced the launch of its electric-first range of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), the Eicher Pro X Range, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
 
This marks Eicher’s strategic entry into the rapidly growing 2-3.5T segment to ensure its presence in last-mile logistics.
 
Vinod Aggarwal, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of VE Commercial Vehicles, said: "We have leveraged our legacy of market leadership in light and medium-duty trucks and our track record of innovation to create this best-in-class range of vehicles. Co-developed with customers to meet their specific needs, the Eicher Pro X charts a new path into the small commercial vehicle segment. It is an embodiment of Eicher’s brand philosophy, 'Nayi Soch, Naye Raaste.' As India progresses on its ‘Viksit Bharat’ journey, the SCV segment will play a vital role, and the Eicher Pro X will drive transformation in last-mile logistics.”
   
The Eicher Pro X Range comes with several industry-leading features, including the largest cargo loading space in the segment, best-in-class energy efficiency to maximise trips per charging cycle, ergonomically designed, air-conditioned cabins for superior comfort, lie-flat seats, and advanced safety systems such as Driver State Monitoring. It also boasts an industry-leading turning radius for enhanced manoeuvrability and best-in-class visibility suited for city and near-city distribution.
 
It also offers 24x7 monitoring and support from Eicher’s industry-first Uptime Centre and FOTA-enabled telematics for seamless remote updates and enhanced productivity. Manufactured at Eicher’s Industry 4.0-enabled Bhopal plant, the Eicher Pro X Series exemplifies the ‘Make in India’ spirit. This state-of-the-art facility spans 147.8 acres and integrates sustainable practices. The Eicher Pro X is assembled on an all-women assembly line.

The Eicher Pro X Range is supported by a born-digital dealership network, connected with its industry-first Uptime Centre to ensure maximum vehicle availability and operational efficiency. Designed to offer a seamless omni-channel retail experience, this network combines advanced digital tools with personalised service, ensuring convenience and accessibility for customers. Eicher’s strategic partnerships with charging point operators (CPOs) and charger OEMs will also contribute to the fast-evolving charging infrastructure in India.
 
The launch of the Eicher Pro X Series marks a significant milestone in Eicher Trucks and Buses’ journey toward shaping the future of logistics with next-gen, sustainable solutions. With its innovative features, customer-centric approach, and electric-first introduction, the Eicher Pro X Range sets a new benchmark in the SCV segment.
 
SS Gill, chief commercial officer (CCO) of VE Commercial Vehicles, said: “The Eicher Pro X Range has been co-created with leading logistics players and drivers and is meticulously engineered to meet the dynamic demands of applications such as e-commerce, FMCG, parcel and courier, and cold chain logistics. It has given us the opportunity to combine cutting-edge technology with customer-centric solutions such as the largest cargo loading space, best-in-class range and energy efficiency, longest service intervals, and a host of safety and comfort features for drivers."
 
"This Eicher Pro X series of small trucks is tailored for segment-specific requirements, fully connected with real-time fleet management and uptime support solutions to address unmet needs of the category and maximise profitability for our customers," he added.
 

