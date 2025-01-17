Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti plans fast charging boost, battery rentals at India auto show

Maruti plans fast charging boost, battery rentals at India auto show

Maruti is also considering battery rental services as a solution to address what many experts view as a pain point that hinders EV adoption in India

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki said on Friday it will install fast charging points in India's top 100 cities - one every 5 to 10 kilometers, and consider launching a battery rental service as it seeks to address infrastructure and cost challenges deterring consumers from buying electric cars.

Fuel-guzzling cars still dominate the roads in India, the world's third-biggest car market, where EV sales are growing fast but still account for just 2.5% of annual sales.

Automakers are desperately trying to bolster sales of EVs, and Tesla has long-delayed its plans to enter India, where it has criticized high import taxes for such cars.

 

As the companies flaunt their new EVs at India's five-day auto show in New Delhi which started Friday, Maruti unveiled plans to expand the charging network in cities and provide roadside assistance all over India if a battery runs out.

Customer anxiety over batteries draining without a charging spot in the vicinity in India is a key worry in the country.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Driving, Drive

Maruti signs deal with Bihar govt to automate driving tests at 5 sites

Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India

Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki looks beyond top 10 markets to boost CNG car sales

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Buy or Sell? TCS, Maruti, HUL among 7 Nifty stocks trading in oversold zone

"We will leverage our vast network to provide fast charging support," Maruti CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said at the auto show, where it also launched its first EV - the e Vitara SUV.

Maruti is also considering battery rental services as a solution to address what many experts view as a pain point that hinders EV adoption in India.

The move comes after India's Tata Motors last year started luring consumers with free charging and steep discounts, while rival MG Motor also launched a battery rental plan.

At the New Delhi auto show, electric vehicles will be centre stage, with models from new Vietnamese entrant Vinfast on display, alongside domestic brands Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra, as well as global rivals BYD, Toyota and Hyundai.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also attended the auto show on Friday, courted investors by saying the government was willing to provide support for companies seeking to expand in the nation.

"This is the right time for you for a large investment in this sector," he said.

India's auto industry, which grew by about 12% last year, will expand further as a result of factors including its large youth population and rapid urbanisation, Modi said.

But there have been challenges. India plans to expand EV incentives to automakers and relax its policy which was originally designed following lobbying by Tesla, which has still not entered the market, Reuters reported in November.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Nandan Mandayam in New Delhi and Sakshi Dayal in Mumbai, additional reporting by Kashish Tandon, Writing by Indranil Sarkar and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Ros Russell)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India's share in global mobility supply chains growing: Piyush Goyal

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV

Carmakers in India plan EV onslaught in 2025 despite slowing global demand

Bombay High Court

Form panel to consider phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles: HC to Maha govt

Niranjan Gupta, Hero MotoCorp CEO

Strong case for GST reduction on 2-wheelers up to 125 cc: Hero MotoCorp CEO

Auto expo

Auto Expo 2025 Guide: Expected Launches, Free Tickets, and Key Dates

Topics : Maruti Electric vehicles in India Auto Expo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon