Isuzu Motors strategically expanding network pan India, says official

Marking the inauguration of the outlet, company officials handed over the keys of an Isuzu D-MAX pickup to the first customer on Friday, a press release said

Isuzu D-MAX

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated its new dealership in Tamil Nadu under its plan to strategically expand its network across the country, a top official said.
The company, a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Ltd, Japan has set up its 3S -- sales, service, and spares -- dealership named Kaveri ISUZU in Tiruchirappalli.
Marking the inauguration of the outlet, company officials handed over the keys of an Isuzu D-MAX pickup to the first customer on Friday, a press release said.
With the addition of the new dealership in Tiruchirappalli, Isuzu Motors India has increased its presence to four outlets, after setting up similar dealerships in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.
"While we are strategically expanding our network across the country, we are also strengthening our presence in each market with more dealer outlets to increase our reach to our customers. We are witnessing an immense potential for our products in the region, both in the personal segment and especially in the application-oriented segments." Isuzu Motors India Deputy President Yasuhito Kondo said.
"We are happy to be partnering with Kaveri ISUZU, as they are well known for their strong sales and service support," he added.
Isuzu Motors India produces a range of pickups at its facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, located about 100 km east of Chennai.

Topics : Isuzu Motors Tamil Nadu

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

