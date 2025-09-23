Jaguar Land Rover extends plant shutdown till Oct 1 as disruption continues

By Jamie Nimmo
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc extended its production shutdown yet again as the cyberattack that’s crippled the carmaker persists.
Production at its factories will remain paused until Oct. 1, JLR said Tuesday. The company had previously aimed to resume operations this week.
“We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation,” the company said.
The Range Rover maker has been hit hard by the cyberattack, which has derailed its operations for more than three weeks now, adding to recent hurdles.
JLR’s problems are also disrupting the supply chain, with suppliers struggling to cope with the fallout. JLR previously said some data may have been compromised in the hack.
The company, owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd., has grappled with higher tariffs in the US, its largest market, and continued criticism over a rebrand of Jaguar, which isn’t producing any new cars until a new electric lineup is ready.
The European suppliers affected by the shutdown include Germany’s Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co., which manufactures exhaust systems for JLR at its plant in Nitra, Slovakia, and Slovakia’s Hollen, which ensures the quality of car parts.
JLR isn’t the only British business to suffer an IT breach this year. Marks & Spencer Group Plc faced major disruption for months, with other retailers also affected by cyberattacks.