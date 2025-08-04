Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JLR appoints PB Balaji as CEO; Adrian Mardell to retire in December

JLR appoints PB Balaji as CEO; Adrian Mardell to retire in December

Jaguar Land Rover appoints P.B. Balaji as CEO, effective November 17, 2025, following Adrian Mardell's retirement after 35 years at the company, including three years as CEO

PB Balaji as CEO

PB Balaji as CEO

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK-based luxury carmaker owned by Tata Motors, has appointed P.B. Balaji as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 17, 2025. Balaji will succeed Adrian Mardell, who will retire on December 31, 2025, after a 35-year career at the company, including three years as CEO.
 
The announcement was made by JLR’s board on Monday and comes after an internal search process over the past few months.
 
N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, and Tata Sons, said, “I would like to thank Adrian for the stellar turnaround of JLR and for delivering record results. I am delighted to appoint Balaji as the incoming CEO. He has been associated with the company for many years and is well-aligned with JLR’s strategy. This move will ensure that we continue to accelerate our journey to ‘Reimagine JLR’.”
 
 
Balaji currently serves as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Motors and has been instrumental in the group’s financial and operational transformation since 2017. With 32 years of experience across the automotive and consumer goods sectors, he has led global teams across Mumbai, London, Singapore, and Switzerland. He holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Chennai and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Kolkata. 

Also Read

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

JLR delays launch of Range Rover, Jaguar electric vehicles: Report

jaguar land rover tata jlr

JLR reports Q1 sales decline due to Jaguar phase-out and US tariffs

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Jaguar Land Rover sees 11% drop in Q1 dispatches to global dealers

jaguar land rover tata jlr

JLR trims FY26 margin forecast to 5%-7% as US tariffs cast shadow

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors demerger to give shareholders long-term returns: Chandrasekaran

 
Commenting on his appointment, Balaji said, “It is my privilege to lead this incredible company. Over the past eight years, I have grown to know and love JLR and its iconic brands. I look forward to working with the team to take it to even greater heights. I thank Adrian for his immense contributions and wish him well for his next innings.”
 
Mardell, who took over as CEO in 2022, said, “These three years have been a great privilege. Together with the incredible JLR workforce, we have cemented JLR’s position in the automotive industry during a time of incredible change.”
 
The company confirmed that Balaji is not debarred from holding the office of director by any SEBI or regulatory order, as required under listing norms.

More From This Section

Tesla

Tesla's brand loyalty collapsed after Musk backed Trump, shows data

Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

One board seat can't alter company's course: Sona MD Vivek Vikram Singh

JSW steel

JSW Steel, JFE to invest ₹5,845 crore in expanding electrical steel output

DLF

DLF aims to cross ₹10,000 cr rental income from commercial assets: Chairman

Google

SC stays Textbook Edu's plea against Google in billing policy case

Topics : Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover India Tata group automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon