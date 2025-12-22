Monday, December 22, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Kia writes to PMO against proposed CAFE-3 concession for small petrol cars

Kia writes to PMO against proposed CAFE-3 concession for small petrol cars

Kia told the PMO that creating a special sub-category of small petrol cars based on vehicle weight would dilute the core purpose of the CAFE framework

Kia new logo
premium

Kia argued that changing the definition now would be unfair to carmakers and could affect their long-term plans

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After JSW MG Motor and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), Kia has now approached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) against the proposed special concession for petrol cars weighing less than 909 kg in the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency-3 (CAFE-3) emission norms, sources told Business Standard.
 
The carmaker wrote to the PMO last week, shortly after similar representations were made by JSW MG and TMPV.
 
Kia told the PMO that creating a special sub-category of small petrol cars based on vehicle weight would dilute the core purpose of the CAFE framework. The framework is to promote green technologies like electric
Topics : Kia petrol car PMO
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon