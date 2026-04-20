Maruti discontinues Ignis amid SUV shift, small cars face supply crunch

However, this comes at a time when other entry-level and small car models like S-Presso and Wagon R are facing supply issues due to production constraints following higher demand for these small cars that came after the GST 2.0 boost. Dealers across the country have indicated a supply shortage in these top-selling models, owing to which bookings are also reportedly stopped in some parts. In early April, the company said it has a "healthy pending bookings order of 1.9 lakh units", carrying on the GST-driven boom.

The company did not respond to questions from Business Standard regarding Ignis.

However, the supply issue with regard to other models is part of a production calibration strategy so that waiting periods of all these models are managed. "Both our models (Wagon R and S-Presso) continue to witness steady demand with robust bookings across markets. We will share performance on the same during our month-end briefing,” said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

On the other hand, multiple dealers across western and southern India said that they are not receiving supply of Ignis cars from Maruti Suzuki India. A few dealers in Mumbai have some inventory in their stockyards and are trying to quickly bill these cars.

"Maruti Suzuki has quietly wound down production of the Ignis hatchback," said multiple dealers, indicating that only limited inventory remains and most outlets have stopped accepting fresh bookings. While the model is still listed on the company’s website, the absence of ongoing production and shrinking dealer stock signals a de facto phase-out.

Launched in 2017 and positioned as the most affordable offering in the Nexa lineup, the Ignis struggled to scale volumes despite its crossover-inspired design. Sales peaked at about 51,000 units in 2022 but remained significantly below high-volume peers like the Swift, and have since declined sharply, with recent monthly volumes falling below 2,000 units. Limited lifecycle updates, lack of features such as CNG, and slower safety upgrades further weakened its appeal, leading to a gradual loss of relevance in a market shifting towards SUVs and better-equipped models.

An auto industry analyst viewed the Ignis as a classic case of product-market misalignment rather than outright failure. "While the model carved out a niche with its distinctive design and urban positioning, it never translated into mass-market acceptance — particularly in a price band where Indian buyers tend to prioritise familiarity, resale value, and conventional styling," said one analyst who tracks the sector. The persistent gap between Ignis volumes and those of the Swift or Wagon R suggests that Maruti’s core customer base never fully embraced the product’s “quirky” proposition, limiting its scalability despite being competitively priced.

According to industry data estimates, the Ignis dispatches have been in the range of 1,800–2,500 per month in recent periods, in contrast with Wagon R and Swift, which have clocked 14,000–17,000 units consistently every month. While popular hatchbacks like Wagon R sold close to 200,000 units in FY25, Ignis volumes have been in the range of 20,000–25,000.

"From a portfolio strategy standpoint, the phase-out looks inevitable. With sales tapering and Maruti pushing aggressively into SUVs and crossover formats, continuing to allocate production capacity to a low-volume model made little economic sense," the analyst quoted above said.

The absence of iterative upgrades — whether in safety (six airbags), powertrain options (CNG), or feature additions — also indicates that the company had deprioritised the product well before the wind-down.