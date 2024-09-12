Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India, Check features, engine, and more

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has been launched in India today with a starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift is a CNG one with more torque, better fuel efficiency and some additional variants.

With the latest Swift CNG, Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker, has 14 CNG models in its portfolio.

This comes after four months of the Maruti Suzuki Swift petrol launch. The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in May 2024. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Engine The new Swift CNG comes with a 1.2-litre Z series Dual VVT engine producing a maximum power of 69.75PS and 101.8Nm of peak twisting force. The old Swift CNG churned out 77.5PS and 98.5 Nm. However, the transmission option is the same as before, a 5-speed MT.

It offers 6 per cent better mileage as compared to the last model at 32.85 km/kg, which makes it so far the best fuel-efficient premium hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Variants

The old Swift CNG had VXi and ZXi variants, while the latest Swift CNG comes in three models, VXi, VXi(O), and ZXi. The Swift CNG is Rs 90,000 more expensive than its petrol counterpart.

Maruti Suzuki ex-showroom prices

The new Swift VXi CNG comes with a price tag of Rs 8.19 lakh; the VXi(O) CNG variant comes with an 8.46 variant and the ZXi variant is available at 9.19 lakh. All the Swift CNG prices are ex-showroom prices.

Features

The all-new Swift CNG comes with many amazing prices like a 7-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Suzuki connect suite, wireless charger, 60:40 split rear seats, electronic stability program, + (ESP) and hill hold assist.

The car will initially be offered in Gujarat to meet the festival demand in the state.

The new model can be booked with a monthly amount that begins at Rs 21,628.

Swift CNG Sales

With the new launch, the carmaker expects a higher return from the Swift CNG in the new Swift. The company wants to meet their overall sales of 6,00,000 units in FY2025.

Additionally, the delivery of this hatchback will commence this week in the state of Gujarat and will follow other states later.