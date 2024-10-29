Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors expecting record festive automobile sales

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors expecting record festive automobile sales

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, said it has delivered about 30,000 units to customers on Tuesday

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Led by robust demand in the festive period, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors are looking to have record retail sales in October.

The companies are also eyeing bumper deliveries to customers on Dhanteras.

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, said it has delivered about 30,000 units to customers on Tuesday.

"We are also expecting another 10,000 deliveries tomorrow. Last year we had witnessed registration of around 23,000 units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that the company is witnessing robust demand and is expecting deliveries of around 2 lakh units this month.

 

"October is going be all-time high for us in terms of retail sales. It will be the highest ever. The earlier highest was 1,91,476 units in October 2020," Banerjee said.

More From This Section

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

BMW India consolidated net profit rises 52% to Rs 311 crore in FY24

two wheeler bikes auto sales

India's automobile exports rise 14% in Apr-Sept, led by PVs, two-wheelers

GST

SUV makers hit with Rs 10,000 cr tax notices: Row over GST cess explained

Passenger vehicle, cars

Passenger vehicle sales growth expected to be below 5% in FY25: Siam Prez

Premiumtwo wheeler bikes auto sales

Q2 result preview: 2Ws and 3Ws likely drivers of auto sector growth

The bumber sales are also expected to bring down inventory levels for the company to around 30 days from the current 36-37 days, he noted.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said the automaker has seen strong growth with 30 per cent increase in registrations in October compared to the previous year.

"As a result, this October, the total registrations for Tata Motors is expected to be the highest ever for the company. On Dhanteras, we will deliver more than 15,000 vehicles, on the back of robust demand for the entire portfolio, including new launches," he added.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said the luxury car market leader has recorded its best ever sales this Dhanteras backed by new launches like the LWB E-Class and also strongly driven by SUVs like GLC, GLE & GLS.

"There has been a sales growth of 10 per cent this Dhanteras compared to last year," he added.

Kia India said it has delivered around 6,000 cars on Dhanteras.

JSW MG Motor India announced the delivery of over a hundred EVs in a single day in Delhi-NCR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 18% to Rs 3,102 cr

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki shares drop 6% as Q2 nos miss estimates; profit down 17% YoY

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Q2 results today: Maruti, Cipla and Adani among 139 firms to post earnings

Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Preview: Revenue may jump up to Rs 37,811 crore YoY

Maruti Suzuki

GST appeals authority upholds notice of Rs 139 cr against Maruti Suzuki

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon