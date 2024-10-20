Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / India's automobile exports rise 14% in Apr-Sept, led by PVs, two-wheelers

India's automobile exports rise 14% in Apr-Sept, led by PVs, two-wheelers

According to Siam data, the overall exports in the April-September period stood at 25,28,248 units

two wheeler bikes auto sales

Automobile exports declined 5.5 per cent in FY24 due to the monetary crisis in various overseas markets. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automobile exports from India in the first six months of the current fiscal year rose 14 per cent year-on-year, led by gains in shipments of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.

According to Siam data, the overall exports in the April-September period stood at 25,28,248 units, up 14 per cent as compared with 22,11,457 units in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Key markets like Latin America and Africa, which had slowed down for various reasons, have bounced back. This has been the main reason for exports coming back," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) President Shailesh Chandra said.

 

He was replying to a query on the reasons for the bouncing back of vehicle exports in the April-September period.

Various African nations and other regions faced challenges due to devaluation of currencies. This impacted the vehicle shipments as the nations focussed on import of essential items.

Automobile exports declined 5.5 per cent in FY24 due to the monetary crisis in various overseas markets.

More From This Section

GST

SUV makers hit with Rs 10,000 cr tax notices: Row over GST cess explained

Passenger vehicle, cars

Passenger vehicle sales growth expected to be below 5% in FY25: Siam Prez

Premiumtwo wheeler bikes auto sales

Q2 result preview: 2Ws and 3Ws likely drivers of auto sector growth

Premiumelectric vehicle

In EV penetration race, India's electric two-wheelers still in rearview

FILE PHOTO: Ola electric scooters are seen outside the Ola Electric Service Centre, in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October 25, 2023. REUTERS

MHI seeks ARAI's comments on consumer grievances against Ola Electric

Overall exports stood at 45,00,492 units in the last fiscal year as compared with 47,61,299 units in FY23.

Total passenger vehicle shipments rose 12 per cent year-on-year to 3,76,679 units in the first half of the current fiscal year as against 3,36,754 units in the September quarter of FY24.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki led the vertical with shipments of 1,47,063 units, an increase of 12 per cent over 1,31,546 units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motor India exported 84,900 units, a drop of 1 per cent, as against 86,105 units in April-September period of the previous fiscal year.

Two-wheeler exports rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 19,59,145 units in the April-September period this fiscal year as compared with 16,85,907 units in the year-ago period.

Scooter shipments increased 19 per cent to 3,14,533 units while motorcycle exports rose 16 per cent to 16,41,804 units during the period under review.

Commercial vehicle exports rose 12 per cent year-on-year to 35,731 units in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Three-wheeler shipments, however, declined 1 per cent during the period to 1,53,199 units as compared with 1,55,154 units in the April-September period of the 2023-24 fiscal year.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MG Motor

JSW MG Motor, Vision Mechatronics join hands to redefine EV batteries

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Tamil Nadu's auto manufacturing sector faces severe climate risks: CII

shailesh chandra

Tata Motors managing director Shailesh Chandra elected Siam president

PremiumThe environment ministry is likely to soon issue regulations that will mandate automakers to recycle a specified percentage of steel from old vehicles, starting from the next financial year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The road ahead: Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil

ipo market listing share market

Resourceful Automobile makes a tepid debut but ends on the upper circuit

Topics : Automobile automobile industry Indian exports two wheeler sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon