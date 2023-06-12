close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maruti to launch its own alternate for Innova in collaboration with Toyota

So far, as part of this collaboration, Toyota sells its Glanza which is the Baleno alternative and the Urban-cruiser which is nothing but a Toyota-branded Brezza

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki's next launch for India may be just as consequential as the Jimny, if not more. The country's largest car manufacturer is preparing its own version of the best-selling multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the country, Toyota's Innova. The vehicle will be built as a part of the Toyota and Suzuki collaboration.
In 2017, the two companies came together in what can be termed the most significant alliance in the global automotive industry. As part of the deal, Toyota and Suzuki have agreed to leverage each other's products to multiply their sales.

So far, as part of this collaboration, Toyota sells Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are the alternatives for Maruti's Baleno and Brezza. It is clear that Toyota wants to leverage Maruti's best-selling products to increase its sales in the Indian market.
However, this time around, Maruti Suzuki is using Toyota's ace MPV Innova. The vehicle is expected to be launched by the name of Engage on July 5, an Autocar India (ACI) report said.

Where will the new MPV be built?
The latest MPV will be manufactured at Toyota's Bidadi plant. The vehicle is likely to get minor styling touch-ups to make the exteriors a little different from the Innova. However, the differences will be negligible. Just how different is Glanza from Baleno?

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti confirms launch of premium MPV in next 2 months, a rebadged Innova!

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Hero MotoCorp launches its popular motorcycle Passion+ at Rs 76,301

Struggling BMW blames supply-chain issues even as luxury car sales flourish

The cheapest Citroen becomes costlier by up to Rs 17,500; check details

No brakes on M&M's open bookings, even as capacity addition in top gear

Maruti launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8L


The upcoming Maruti MPV will be placed at the top of its line-up and will likely be sold at Maruti's premium Nexa outlets. When on sale, this MPV will be Maruti's most-expensive vehicle on sale.
How different it would be from the Innova?

While the differences will be cosmetic in nature, Maruti appears to have made efforts to differentiate it from its Toyota cousin. MS will give its MPV a bigger grille with a honeycomb mesh design, ACI reported.
The vehicle will also get a large Suzuki logo at the centre of its front grille if that counts as a differentiator.

The Maruti Suzuki MPV is likely to get the same engine and transmission as the Toyota Innova Hycross. This includes the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 173hp and a hybrid that returns 183hp. These engines are offered with CVT or e-CVT.
Topics : Toyota Motor Toyota Motor Corp Toyota Kirloskar Motor Maruti Suzuki Auto Maruti Suzuki India Maruti showroom

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Purvanchal Expressway closed till June 25 for IAF airstrip maintenance

Phase-1 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be inaugurated by the PM. Photo: Twitter
1 min read

Bayer partners Cargill to bring digital solutions, market info to farmers

Sri lanka farmers
2 min read

We need global cooperation on AI, global AI safety summit soon: Rishi Sunak

Sunak, Rishi Sunak
2 min read

Most Popular

In a first, Centre to review PLI scheme to sort out teething issues

PLI
3 min read

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

farmer
4 min read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon