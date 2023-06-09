close

Maruti launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8L

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1 with a price starting at Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday announced the launch of a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1, a compact hatchback based on Maruti's Alto at a starting price of Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The vehicle will be sold as a commercial offering only and is targeted at fleet owners. Priced competitively, the Tour H1 comes with interiors that reveal cost-cutting. Moreover, the car is only offered with 12 inches steel wheels that come without a wheel cover.

The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh.
The model comes equipped with a 1-litre petrol engine which is programmed with a speed limiting function much like Maruti's Dzire tour whose maximum speed is capped at 80 kmphr. The engine returns 69 Nm of peak torque.

"The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.
The model comes with a next-gen K 10C engine with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features, he added.

Available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, Tour H1 offers a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kilometres per litre for the petrol-fuelled version, and 34.46 kilometres per kilogramme for the S-CNG variant, MSI said.

(With agency inputs)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Maruti Suzuki Auto Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alto K10

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

