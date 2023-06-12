close

The cheapest Citroen becomes costlier by up to Rs 17,500; check details

Launched at a competitive price of Rs 5.71 lakh for its base model, Citroen positioned C3 as a mass-market car

BS Web Team New Delhi
Citroen 's SUV C3 Aircross

Citroen (representative image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
French Carmaker Citroen has announced a price hike of up to Rs 17,500 for its hatchback C3 from July 1. The price hikes are different for different variants. At present, the C3 sells at a starting price of Rs 6.16 lakh, while the range-topping variant costs Rs 8.92 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
This is the third price hike for the C3 hatchback this year, whose prices have been increased four times since it was launched, Zigwheels reported. So far, the details of variant-wise price hikes have not been shared. The same is likely to be shared on July 1.

Last month in May, Citroen launched a new top-end variant of the C3 at a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakhs. The updated variant was launched with additional safety features and a new top-end Shine trim. The new top-end variant comes with a rear washer and viper, 15-inch alloy wheels and a parking camera.
Citroen C3 now includes features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear wash and wiper, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, a rear parking camera, and a rear defogger as well. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The C3 comes with two engine options, naturally aspirated (NA) and a turbo-petrol. The NA produces 82 hp which is comparable with other cars in the segment but the turbo petrol produces a 110 hp and 190 Nm of torque, making it the best in the segment. The NA comes with a five-speed manual, whereas the turbo-petrol is mated with a six-speed manual gearbox.
So far, C3 does not come with the convenience of an automatic, there is no diesel on offer either.

Launched at a competitive price of Rs 5.71 lakh for its base model, Citroen positioned C3 as a mass-market car. True to Citroen's DNA, C3 provides a smooth ride and takes small potholes and undulations within its stride in an effortless manner.
However, Citroen appears to be struggling with the small network of dealerships and service centres. Moreover, in a bid to keep the prices low, Citroen has left no stone unturned in cutting costs.

The cost-cutting measures are obvious with flap-type door handles and the lack of features on offer. The controls of the rear windows are also oddly placed near the gearbox.
First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

