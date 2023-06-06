close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nissan rolls out Magnite SUV, marks milestone of 100,000 units at TN plant

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor India has rolled out its one hundred thousandth unit of the popular compact sports utility vehicle 'Magnite' from its joint venture plant in Chennai, the company said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Nissan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor India has rolled out its one hundred thousandth unit of the popular compact sports utility vehicle 'Magnite' from its joint venture plant in Chennai, the company said on Tuesday.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd commenced operations in 2010 at Oragadam about 45kms from the city. Spread across 600 acres of land, the facility caters to both the domestic and export requirements of Renault and Nissan.

A red colour Magnite was flagged off by company executives at the factory, marking the one lakh milestone.

"This production milestone achievement underscores Nissan Motor India's commitment in delivering high-quality products and services that exceed customer expectations," a company statement said.

Nissan Motor India launched the Magnite in December 2020. "The production of the 100,000th Magnite is testimony to Nissan's brand promise of providing its customers products that are high on value, safety and strong customer service, making it a global product," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

"At Nissan, we are not just building cars, we are building the future of mobility led by product innovation, technological distinction and customer satisfaction," he said.

Also Read

Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

Nissan reports 24% increase to 2,617 units in wholesales in April

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs

Automakers Renault and Nissan make cross-shareholdings equal at 15%

SMEV urges Centre to levy additional green tax on ICE two-wheelers

Honda Elevate launch: Check prices, design, specifications, pictures

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here

Sidbi ties up with the Niti Aayog to finance 50,000 EVs for MSMEs

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Keerthi Prakash said, "The Nissan Magnite's 100,000 unit production rollout is a proud moment for the Nissan family, a significant milestone in Nissan's commitment to Make in India, Make for the World."

"The Chennai plant, in addition to catering to the domestic market, exports vehicles to 108 destinations in collaboration with our supply chain partners; producing high quality products with best-in-class safety features..." he said.

Nissan Motor ships the Magnite to 15 global markets with recent launches including in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nissan SUV automobile manufacturer

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's 5G smartphone sales hit 50% market for first time: Report

Image
1 min read

Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

Image
2 min read

'Massive opportunities' in vibrant Indian aviation market, says IATA

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

Image
4 min read

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Image
3 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon