Nissan rolls out Magnite SUV, marks milestone of 100,000 units at TN plant

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor India has rolled out its one hundred thousandth unit of the popular compact sports utility vehicle 'Magnite' from its joint venture plant in Chennai, the company said on Tuesday.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd commenced operations in 2010 at Oragadam about 45kms from the city. Spread across 600 acres of land, the facility caters to both the domestic and export requirements of Renault and Nissan.

A red colour Magnite was flagged off by company executives at the factory, marking the one lakh milestone.

"This production milestone achievement underscores Nissan Motor India's commitment in delivering high-quality products and services that exceed customer expectations," a company statement said.

Nissan Motor India launched the Magnite in December 2020. "The production of the 100,000th Magnite is testimony to Nissan's brand promise of providing its customers products that are high on value, safety and strong customer service, making it a global product," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

"At Nissan, we are not just building cars, we are building the future of mobility led by product innovation, technological distinction and customer satisfaction," he said.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Keerthi Prakash said, "The Nissan Magnite's 100,000 unit production rollout is a proud moment for the Nissan family, a significant milestone in Nissan's commitment to Make in India, Make for the World."



"The Chennai plant, in addition to catering to the domestic market, exports vehicles to 108 destinations in collaboration with our supply chain partners; producing high quality products with best-in-class safety features..." he said.

Nissan Motor ships the Magnite to 15 global markets with recent launches including in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei.