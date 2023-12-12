PV wholesales reach all-time high in November, but cars slip: Siam

Even as overall passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales in November (the Diwali month) grew, passenger car sales showed a decline of 21.5 per cent, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

Including Tata Motors' wholesales numbers, PV sales numbers come in at 334,130 units, a growth of 3.7 per cent. Tata Motors does not provide a break-up of its monthly sales; hence, segment-wise data for the month of November does not include Tata Motors' break-up of cars and utility vehicle sales.

Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM, said, “Passenger Vehicles posted the highest ever sales in November 2023 of 3.34 lakh units, albeit with a growth rate of 3.7 per cent, in the backdrop of a high base last November. Three-Wheelers reported significant growth of 30.8 per cent, compared to the previous year, posting sales of about 0.60 lakh units in November 2023, just below the peak of November 2017. Two-Wheelers also reported sales of about 16.23 lakh units with high growth of 31.3 per cent, compared to November 2022 and are also slightly below the peak of November 2018.”

The overall PV growth was spurred by growth in the utility vehicles segment, which witnessed a nearly 27 per cent jump year-on-year to 175,278 units. The improved production resulting from better semiconductor availability, combined with festive season sales in the first 15 days of November, contributed to the Indian PV industry achieving total wholesales of 3.3 lakh units.

Himanshu Singh, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, had said earlier this month that the overall year-on-year growth for the PV makers was slightly below expectation with strong outperformance by the SUV segment continuing. "Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have likely reduced inventory given wholesale growth was lower than retail sales. Production and to some extent wholesales were impacted by a higher number of festive holidays during the month, more so for the SUV segment," Singh added.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the market leader in the passenger car category in the domestic market, saw the sales of its Alto and Espresso models fall by 45 per cent to only 9,959 units. Sales of the Renault Kwid fell by almost 60 per cent to 610 units in November.

Wholesales refer to the sale from the original equipment manufacturer to the dealer. Overall, mini segment sales were down by 46 per cent.

On the two-wheelers front, there has been an overall growth of 31 per cent to 1,623,399 units in November, led by the motorcycle segment. Industry insiders feel that election-bound states have performed better when it comes to two-wheeler sales.

Motorcycles have grown by almost 36 per cent in November compared to a 23 per cent growth in the scooter segment.

Three-wheelers have grown by 31 per cent to 59,738 units, driven primarily by the passenger carrier segment.

“For the month, Passenger Vehicles sales grew moderately, and Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers segments posted high double-digit growth. Commercial Vehicles sales matched last year’s levels. Supported by strong economic growth, the industry is optimistic about ending the year 2023 on a high note and expects the trend to continue into 2024,” said Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM.