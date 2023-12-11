Sensex (0.19%)
69960.85 + 135.25
Nifty (0.13%)
20995.85 + 26.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.92%)
6760.70 + 61.80
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
44671.30 + 271.10
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
47412.50 + 150.50
Heatmap

Mahindra to launch XUV300 facelift next year, to also get EV version

The XUV300 EV will be placed below the on-sale XUV400, which is a fairly large vehicle at 4200 mm when compared to the XUV300, an under 4-metre car

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is working to launch its compact SUV, an updated XUV300, next year, an Autocar India (ACI) report has said. The car will also get an electric powertrain and similar design updates as the XUV300 facelift. However, the electric powertrain is expected to get some EV-specific styling tweaks to differentiate it from the traditional powertrain option.

Mahindra's EV is expected to get design inspiration from its Born-Electric (BE) SUV line-up with the new-look drop-down LED daytime running lamp (DRL). The car will also get a completely redesigned bumper and headlamp assembly. On the rear, the XUV300 will get a redesigned tailgate with a connected LED light bar, the ACI report said. The car is also likely to get a new set of alloy wheel designs as well, which will vary according to the car's variant.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Mahindra XUV300 EV powertrain details

The XUV300 will come with a 35kWh battery, which will be smaller than the 40 kWh battery currently sold with the XUV400. However, the company did not give any final confirmation on the battery capacity and the range of the vehicle.


Mahindra XUV300 EV: Expected price and launch date

The new XUV300 will be placed just below the on-sale XUV400 EV and is likely to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh (ex-showroom), making it about Rs 2 lakh pocket-friendly than the XUV400 which gets a bigger battery and a larger boot. The price announcement of the car is expected to take place by June next year, the ACI report said. The petrol and diesel-powered XUV300 facelifts will hit the market before the XUV300 EV.

Also Read

Tata Nexon facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.10 lakh

M&M offering discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on XUV400, Bolero, XUV300

Tata Motors leads Indian EV market with a market share of 72%: Canalys

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be launched in South Africa on Aug 15; details

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Election code impacts commercial vehicle sales in post-festival period

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 3% from January 1

Okinawa acknowledged violating FAME scheme: Govt in Delhi High Court

10,000 fuel stations now offering EV charging facilities across the country

China to set up auto research institute in Thailand as EVs gain traction

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra BS Web Reports XUV300 mahindra xuv300 Tata Nexon Tata Motors compact sedan segment Tata SUV Nexon

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon