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Range Rover Sport Electric bookings open in India, price due next year

The luxury SUV gets a 118.5 kWh battery, claimed WLTP range of up to 609 km and 550 PS output, and will be built at JLR's Solihull plant in the UK

Range Rover

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender together accounted for around 81 per cent of JLR’s sales in the first quarter of FY27 | Image: X@RangeRover

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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Range Rover has opened bookings in India for the Range Rover Sport Electric, the first fully electric version of its performance luxury SUV.
 
The move comes less than a month after the company opened bookings for the larger Range Rover Electric, bringing two of its key nameplates into the battery-electric segment.
 
The company has not disclosed India prices for the Range Rover Sport Electric. Prices are expected to be announced early next year. Industry watchers estimate that the model could be priced at around Rs 2.4-2.5 crore.
 
The two models mark the beginning of an important electric product cycle for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which is electrifying some of its most profitable nameplates while continuing to offer petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
  
Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender together accounted for around 81 per cent of JLR’s sales in the first quarter of FY27.

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JLR Chief Financial Officer Richard Molyneux had earlier described the three as the vehicles that drive the company’s profitability.
 
The Range Rover Sport Electric gets a 118.5 kWh battery and has a claimed Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) range of up to 609 km.
 
It produces 550 PS and 850 Nm of torque and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
 
The model will be built at JLR’s Solihull plant in the UK alongside the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of the Range Rover Sport.
 

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 2:20 PM IST