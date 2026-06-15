SUVs power record May PV sales; scooters drive highest-ever 2W volumes

India's automobile industry posted its strongest-ever May sales performance across passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with a sharp rebound in small cars and continued strength in sport utility vehicles (SUVs) helping drive growth in the PV segment, while scooters and exports led the momentum in two-wheelers.

PV wholesales rose 27.3 per cent year-on-year to a record 438,854 units in May 2026, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday.

The recovery was particularly visible in entry-level and compact cars, segments that had remained under pressure for much of the past few years amid rising consumer preference for SUVs. Mini-car sales, led by Maruti Suzuki's Alto and S-Presso, more than doubled to 16,275 units in May from 6,776 units a year earlier, while compact-car sales rose nearly 22 per cent to 100,459 units.

At the same time, SUVs continued to dominate industry growth. Utility vehicle sales increased 24.8 per cent to 245,549 units during the month, with strong demand for models such as the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder and other mid-size SUVs.

The mid-size SUV category alone recorded domestic sales of 83,965 units, compared with 56,452 units a year earlier.

However, the sedan segment remained under pressure. Sales of mid-size sedans, including the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Honda City, fell 10.5 per cent year-on-year to 4,049 units in May, reflecting the persistent migration of buyers towards SUVs across price points.

On the production side, PV output increased 10.9 per cent to 432,050 units, while exports rose 13.2 per cent to 76,051 units.

The two-wheeler industry also recorded its highest-ever May sales. Domestic sales rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 1.9 million units, while production grew 12.9 per cent to 2.38 million units. Exports jumped 31.3 per cent to 500,075 units, reflecting improving demand across overseas markets.

Scooters emerged as the standout performer, with domestic sales rising 27.4 per cent to 739,667 units. Motorcycle sales, by contrast, grew 7.2 per cent to 1.11 million units, significantly lagging overall industry growth. Mopeds also recorded robust growth of 30.3 per cent.

The export recovery was broad-based. Scooter exports increased 34.7 per cent, while motorcycle exports rose 31 per cent during the month.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said lower base effects, reduced GST rates and easier financing conditions continued to support demand.

"PVs, three-wheelers and two-wheelers recorded their highest-ever May sales in 2026, with high double-digit growth in each segment. PVs recorded sales of 439,000 units, posting growth of 27.3 per cent over May 2025. Further, 71,000 units of three-wheelers were sold, with growth of 31.1 per cent, and 1.902 million units of two-wheelers were sold, with growth of 14.8 per cent compared with May last year. The lower base effect of the previous May and demand created due to reduced GST rates, along with easier financing, are again being reflected in higher off-take this month," he said.

Brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities said in a recent report that PV wholesales grew more than 20 per cent in May, aided by strong retail demand and channel replenishment, while two-wheeler wholesale growth was driven by channel filling and a sharp rise in electric two-wheeler sales. It noted that scooters significantly outperformed motorcycles, while exports remained a key growth driver for the industry.