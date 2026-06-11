Govt waives excise duty on E22-E30 petrol blends: What it means for you

The Centre has extended excise-duty exemptions to petrol blended with higher levels of ethanol, paving the way for the rollout of fuel grades beyond the current E20 standard.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance exempted petrol containing 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent and 30 per cent ethanol from central excise duty. The move covers fuel variants commonly referred to as E22, E25, E27 and E30 and marks the first major tax incentive for ethanol blends above E20.

The decision is aimed at supporting India's ethanol blending programme, which seeks to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and create additional demand for domestically produced ethanol.

What has changed?

The government has inserted four new categories of ethanol-blended petrol into the central excise exemption framework:

• E22: 22 per cent ethanol and 78 per cent petrol

• E25: 25 per cent ethanol and 75 per cent petrol

• E27: 27 per cent ethanol and 73 per cent petrol

• E30: 30 per cent ethanol and 70 per cent petrol

All four fuel grades will attract a nil rate of excise duty, provided they meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specification IS 19850 and the applicable taxes on both petrol and ethanol have already been paid.

Bharati Balaji, deputy director general at All India Distillers Association, said: "...For the distilling industry, this is a powerful demand-side signal, it creates a clear commercial pathway to deploy our surplus ethanol production capacity, which currently stands well above E20 programme requirements."

Balaji further said that the move will reduce India's crude oil import bill and reinforce the country's energy security at a time when global fuel markets remain deeply volatile. "We urge state governments to complement this measure with aligned tax structures so that the full benefit reaches both industry and consumers at the pump."

How much ethanol does India produce?

India's ethanol production capacity has grown significantly in recent years, driven by government support measures such as interest subsidy programmes and higher blending targets.

According to information shared by the government in the Rajya Sabha in October 2024, the country's installed ethanol production capacity is estimated at about 20-21 billion litres per year. In comparison, ethanol demand for the current E20 blending programme is around 10-12 billion litres annually.

India's ethanol-blending drive has progressed through a series of policy milestones. In 2022, the government revised the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, bringing forward the goal of achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol to the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26 from the earlier target of 2030.

The programme has advanced faster than planned, with state-run oil marketing companies reaching 10 per cent blending in June 2022 -- about five months ahead of the ESY 2021-22 target, according to information shared by the petroleum ministry in Parliament in March 2025.

What does it mean for consumers?

For most vehicle owners, the immediate impact may be limited. Higher ethanol blends such as E22, E25, E27 and E30 can only be used in vehicles that are specifically designed, tested and certified for fuels containing more than 20 per cent ethanol.

Under Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 171, the approval framework covers passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and certain categories of commercial vehicles. This means eligible passenger cars, utility vehicles, three-wheelers and some commercial vehicles can use higher ethanol blends, provided manufacturers have designed and certified them for such fuels.

Most petrol vehicles currently on Indian roads are designed for blends up to E20. Using higher ethanol concentrations in vehicles not approved for them could affect engine performance, fuel-system components and warranty coverage.

E85 launch signals next phase of ethanol blending

The excise-duty relief comes shortly after the introduction of E85 fuel, among the highest ethanol-blended fuels now available in India.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched E85 on World Environment Day (June 5) in New Delhi. The fuel, which contains 85 per cent ethanol, is intended for use in flex-fuel vehicles capable of operating on high-ethanol blends.

The initial rollout covers 48 fuel stations operated by public-sector oil marketing companies across the country, with the fuel being sold at a lower price than conventional ethanol blends.

Puri said the network of E85 outlets is expected to expand rapidly, with 50-100 dispensing stations likely to be operational within weeks. The government aims to increase the number to 500 by the end of 2026 and 5,000 by the close of 2027.

According to the minister, E85 will be priced about ₹20 per litre cheaper than E20 fuel.