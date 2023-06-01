close

Tata Altroz is the most affordable car with a sunroof, check price, specs

Compared with Altroz, Hyundai's i20 offers a sunroof only with Asta and Asta (O) variants, the prices for which start at Rs 9.03 lakhs, making them significantly pricier than the Altroz XM plus

BS Web Team New Delhi
Altroz

Altroz (TataMotors)

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Tata Motors will offer a single-pane electric sunroof with all the engine options of its premium hatchback, Altroz, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. Recently, the company released the Altroz CNG which sports a sunroof.
This makes the Altroz the second hatchback in its segment to be sold with a sunroof. Before Altroz, the Hyundai i20 was the only premium hatchback in the country to have a sunroof. Altroz will offer a sunroof from its mid-spec variant, XM Plus, which is priced at Rs 7.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Significantly, this makes the Alrtroz the most affordable car in the country that comes with a sunroof.
Altroz is sold in 16 variants that are offered with different engine options that run on petrol, diesel, and CNG. Depending upon the variant a customer opts for, the sunroof makes the car Rs 45,000 costlier compared with its regular alternative. Notably, the Altroz Dark edition will also come with a sunroof now.

Compared with the Altroz, Hyundai's i20 offers a sunroof only with its top-of-the-line Asta and Asta (O) variants, the prices for which start at Rs 9.03 lakh, making them significantly pricier than the Altroz XM plus.
However, Hyundai's upcoming launch Exter is also likely to have a sunroof for its top trims, thus, it remains to be seen if Exter can topple Altroz in terms of pricing and features.

In addition to the sunroof, Tata Motors has also added good-to-have features like a wireless charger, an air purifier, and leatherette upholstery for the seats with the new CNG variants, the ACI report added.
There is no change in terms of the powertrain in the Altroz and will continue with its 1.2-litre naturally petrol engine, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car comes with a five-speed manual gearbox which is standard across the range. Besides, for those wanting an automatic, the Altroz also gets a six-speed DCT.
Topics : Tata Motors Hyundai Motors

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

