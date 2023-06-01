Tata Motors will offer a single-pane electric sunroof with all the engine options of its premium hatchback, Altroz, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. Recently, the company released the Altroz CNG which sports a sunroof.
This makes the Altroz the second hatchback in its segment to be sold with a sunroof. Before Altroz, the Hyundai i20 was the only premium hatchback in the country to have a sunroof. Altroz will offer a sunroof from its mid-spec variant, XM Plus, which is priced at Rs 7.90 lakh ex-showroom.
Significantly, this makes the Alrtroz the most affordable car in the country that comes with a sunroof.
Altroz is sold in 16 variants that are offered with different engine options that run on petrol, diesel, and CNG. Depending upon the variant a customer opts for, the sunroof makes the car Rs 45,000 costlier compared with its regular alternative. Notably, the Altroz Dark edition will also come with a sunroof now.
Compared with the Altroz, Hyundai's i20 offers a sunroof only with its top-of-the-line Asta and Asta (O) variants, the prices for which start at Rs 9.03 lakh, making them significantly pricier than the Altroz XM plus.
However, Hyundai's upcoming launch Exter is also likely to have a sunroof for its top trims, thus, it remains to be seen if Exter can topple Altroz in terms of pricing and features.
Also Read
Tata Altroz CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh; check details
Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?
Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%
Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion
CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD
Toyota admits another data leak affecting 260,000 car owners, apologises
MG Motor India reported 25% increase in retail sales to 5,006 units in May
E2W firms look to rejig prices and features to cope with subsidy cut
Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric vehicles due to fire risk in batteries by LG
Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates
In addition to the sunroof, Tata Motors has also added good-to-have features like a wireless charger, an air purifier, and leatherette upholstery for the seats with the new CNG variants, the ACI report added.
There is no change in terms of the powertrain in the Altroz and will continue with its 1.2-litre naturally petrol engine, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car comes with a five-speed manual gearbox which is standard across the range. Besides, for those wanting an automatic, the Altroz also gets a six-speed DCT.