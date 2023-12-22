Tata inaugurates first EV-only stores in Gurugram; public opening on Jan 7

Tata Motors’ subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) launched its first two EV-only showrooms in Sector-14 and Sohna Road, Gurugram, on Thursday, December 21. The stores will open to the public starting January 07, 2024. The company is calling these stores TATA.ev stores, which will cater only to EV customers.

Tata Motors has claimed that the new EV-only showrooms represent the shift from conventional powertrains to electrically powered cars. The company said that the new stores have been designed around the core values of sustainability, community, and technology.

The showroom has been designed using either recycled or recyclable materials. To build the showroom, Tata Motors acquired the materials locally, which helped avoid long-distance, high-emission transportation, the company said in a press release.

The new showrooms pay special attention to community building as they provide space for Tata EV users to spend time together and attend events, which will be listed in the EVOLVE community calendar.

The showrooms also provide testimonials from current EV owners who talk about the challenges they have faced and myths about owning an EV.

At 71 per cent, Tata Motors holds a dominant share in the country’s EV market. The company is reaping the benefits of being the first to move into the EV space by way of offering its conventional cars in the electric trim. Currently, Tata Motors sells its Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago as electric cars, which have been derived from their petrol-powered siblings. The company has sold more than 100,000 electric cars in the country.

Talking about the inauguration of the new showrooms, the MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, Shailesh Chandra, said, “With insights gathered from over one hundred thousand Tata EV customers, we understand that the EV consumers seek a different kind of customer experience. They are sensitive to how the planet is evolving, very conscious about the cost of driving, and desire cutting-edge technology.”

Chandra added, “Starting with these two showrooms today and with many more that we plan to launch in the next 12-18 months, we intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on e-mobility.”