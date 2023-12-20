Tata Motors set to launch India's most-affordable electric SUV: Details

Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) division will launch a new SUV in the last week of January and market it as the most affordable option in its category, The Times of India (TOI) reported on Wednesday.



The official launch date of Tata Punch EV is not confirmed.

Tata Punch EV: Price, specifications, other details here



Tata Punch EV will compete with the Citroen eC3, made by the French automobile brand, for a share of the Indian EV market. Tata Punch EV will be marketed as the most affordable fully electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the country. The pricing for the Citroen eC3 begins from Rs 11.61 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom).



While the specifications for the Tata Punch EV are unavailable, experts anticipate it will have a slightly larger battery pack compared to the 24kWh unit featured in the Tiago EV and Tigor EV models of the company. The vehicle could also be equipped with an ARAI-certified range of around 350 km along with fast charging capabilities.



Tata Punch EV is seen integrating various enhancements over its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, reflecting its higher price tag. These will include LED headlights, all-wheel disc brakes, an expanded touchscreen infotainment system with Arcade.ev app suite, and a fresh two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata Motors logo, a feature which has already been incorporated in the new Nexon and Nexon EV models.



According to media reports, Tata Motors is planning to set up EV retail showrooms under its new brand identity, Tata.ev. The company introduced its new brand identity for EVs last month.



In 2021, Tata Motors said the company aims to have a portfolio of ten EVs by 2025.