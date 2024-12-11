Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle discounts peak at Rs 3.7 lakh amid muted demand

Passenger vehicle discounts peak at Rs 3.7 lakh amid muted demand

14% drop in November sales, despite wedding season, has led to this move: Fada

car sales

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada) has said that discounts on passenger vehicles (PVs) have touched unprecedented levels.
 
This comes on the back of muted buying sentiment in the PV market, which saw a 14 per cent drop in retail sales following the festival month of October. In response, dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are offering substantial discounts to reduce excess inventory, which is reportedly at a high of around 65 days. This indicates a slowdown in vehicle sales, prompting a need for aggressive promotions to clear stock.
 
Surprisingly, discounts are as high as Rs 3.7 lakh in December.
   
Automakers have announced a price hike for January 2025, which typically should advance the buying decisions of consumers.
 
Yet, significant discounts are being offered as Indian car sales saw a sharp 14 per cent year-on-year decline in November 2024, despite the ongoing wedding season. In contrast, sales post-festive period last year (October–November) had grown by 2.6 per cent, with discounts ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh.
 
According to CS Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the inventory days currently stand at 65–68 days, with unsold stock totalling 650,000 units—three times the advised levels.
 
“Discounts offered to consumers are at an all-time high,” Vigneshwar said.

More From This Section

EV, EV batteries, electric vehicles, EV market in India

EVs, ancillary industries may see Rs 3.4 trn investment by 2030: Colliers

Nippon Steel, Nippon, Steel industry

Japanese takeover could spell long-term decline of US Steel: Union chief

PremiumElectric vehicle, electric car, EV

India's battery electric vehicle market to grow threefold next year: S&P

PremiumMaharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka have emerged frontrunners in India's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem, accounting for over 200 of the 257 manufacturing facilities and engineering research and design units established by b

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana ride auto PLI manufacturing wave

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Confident of Indian automobile industry becoming number 1 in 5 yrs: Gadkari

 
“Buyers are also delaying decisions to take advantage of December discounts. While these offers attract buyers, they are unsustainable for manufacturers and dealers in the long run.”
 
Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 3.7 lakh on its 2023 pre-facelift Safari and Harrier models. Additionally, the Altroz Petrol Racer variant has discounts worth Rs 75,000, while other selected variants of the Altroz Petrol, Diesel, and CNG models offer savings of up to Rs 55,000.
 
Similarly, Mahindra’s Thar 4WD Petrol and Diesel - Earth Edition models are seeing discounts of up to Rs 3.06 lakh, including a Rs 2.75 lakh discount and corporate benefits.
 
Other models, like the Thar 2WD Petrol LX P AT BS6.2, are available with discounts worth Rs 1.31 lakh, while the Scorpio Classic S comes with savings of Rs 1.45 lakh. Buyers of the XUV300 W8 DS can avail of up to Rs 1.79 lakh in benefits, including Rs 1.25 lakh in cash discounts. Similarly, the Bolero Neo N10 and N10 Opt variants come with discounts of Rs 1.49 lakh, featuring cash benefits and exchange offers.
 
Toyota’s Fortuner Legender provides benefits of Rs 2.25 lakh, including Rs 75,000 in cash and loyalty bonuses, while the Innova Crysta offers a Rs 1.5 lakh cash discount.
 
Maruti Suzuki is providing discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the Jimny Alpha and benefits worth Rs 1.03 lakh on the Grand Vitara Alpha, which include a Dominion Kit valued at Rs 52,699. Discounts of Rs 80,000 are also available on the XL6 Zeta and Ciaz Alpha models.
 
Kia is offering benefits such as a Rs 40,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 15,000 corporate discount on the Seltos. The Carens comes with a corporate discount of Rs 15,000, while the Sonet offers corporate benefits of up to Rs 15,000.
 

Also Read

Tata motors, Jaguar

Tata Motors, Kia India to hike passenger vehicle prices from Jan 2025

Cars

Wedding season sparks 2-wheeler boom but passenger vehicles hit the brakes

Passenger vehicle, cars

Wedding season, rural traction drive car sales; PV wholesales up 4% in Nov

automobile

Icra cuts PV factory dispatch outlook down to 0-2% on high inventory level

Cars

Festive season stabilises PV sales, 2Ws jump 14%; over 393K vehicles sold

Topics : Passenger Vehicles Auto industry Auto sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon