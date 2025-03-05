Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla signs 5-yr lease for Mumbai showroom, to start EV sales in 2025

Tesla signs 5-yr lease for Mumbai showroom, to start EV sales in 2025

The rent will increase by 5 per cent every year reaching about $542,000 for the fifth year, according to the registered lease document

Tesla

The showroom will be situated in the Maker Maxity building in the business and retail hub of Bandra Kurla Complex near the city's airport. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US electric carmaker Tesla has signed a lease deal to open its first showroom in Mumbai, as it moves towards a goal to sell imported cars in India, registration papers show, after it dropped similar plans last year. 
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The papers show the company has signed a five-year lease from February 16, 2025 and will pay rent of about $446,000 for the first year for a 4,003 square feet (372 square meter) space, almost the size of a basketball court. 
The rent will increase by 5 per cent every year reaching about $542,000 for the fifth year, according to the registered lease document provided to Reuters by analytics firm CRE Matrix. 
 
The showroom will be situated in the Maker Maxity building in the business and retail hub of Bandra Kurla Complex near the city's airport, according to the papers. 
Reuters reported last month that Tesla has selected locations for two showrooms in the Indian cities of New Delhi and Mumbai, days after the carmaker's chief Elon Musk met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US

More From This Section

PremiumUltraviolette bike, E- bike

Ultraviolette hits the gas, to come out with 10 new e 2-wheelers in 3 years

Two wheelers, Bikes, vehicles

Ducati plans to introduce motocross bikes in Indian market in 2026

Hyundai

India key to Hyundai's 2 mn global EV sales target by 2030: CEO Jose Munoz

Tata Motors

Tata Motors begins India's first hydrogen truck trials for net-zero goal

car sales

Kia, JSW MG Motor Feb sales up 23.8%, 16.3%, Tata Motors sees 8% dip

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Mumbai Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon