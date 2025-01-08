Three-wheeler exports rebound in 2024 despite global economic challenges

India’s three-wheeler exports have shown a resurgence in 2024 despite a challenging global economic landscape and subdued demand in key export markets. Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reveals a modest growth of 6.70 per cent in exports during the April-November period of the current financial year. This positive trend follows consecutive years of decline, with exports falling by 26 per cent in FY23 and 17 per cent in FY24. The growth in exports is noteworthy, given the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds, rising inflation, and slowing global growth. Key export markets such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Egypt have been grappling with significant economic challenges, affecting demand for Indian three-wheelers. For the calendar year 2024, exports increased by approximately 1.73 per cent during the January-November period, reaching 273,548 units compared to 268,888 units in 2023. Industry experts attribute this unexpected growth to a combination of factors. “Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Nepal, which are our key export destinations, are witnessing some recovery after a period of turmoil,” says Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus. “Furthermore, the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has made our three-wheelers more competitive in the international market.” Speaking on the outlook for FY26, Singh stated, “The key export countries still face significant uncertainties, making it difficult to predict future trends. However, based on the current trajectory, it is likely that the growth momentum will continue in the coming year.” The three-wheeler industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, with exports declining by 11.60 per cent in FY20 and 21.70 per cent in FY21. However, a strong recovery in FY22, with growth of 27.20 per cent, provided a much-needed boost to the sector. The recent growth in exports, despite the global economic slowdown, indicates a resurgence in demand and offers a positive outlook for the Indian three-wheeler industry.