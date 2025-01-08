Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Three-wheeler exports rebound in 2024 despite global economic challenges

Three-wheeler exports rebound in 2024 despite global economic challenges

The growth in exports is noteworthy, given the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds, rising inflation, and slowing global growth

three wheeler auto rickshaw

For the calendar year 2024, exports increased by approximately 1.73 per cent.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s three-wheeler exports have shown a resurgence in 2024 despite a challenging global economic landscape and subdued demand in key export markets.  Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reveals a modest growth of 6.70 per cent in exports during the April-November period of the current financial year. This positive trend follows consecutive years of decline, with exports falling by 26 per cent in FY23 and 17 per cent in FY24.  The growth in exports is noteworthy, given the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds, rising inflation, and slowing global growth. Key export markets such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Egypt have been grappling with significant economic challenges, affecting demand for Indian three-wheelers.  For the calendar year 2024, exports increased by approximately 1.73 per cent during the January-November period, reaching 273,548 units compared to 268,888 units in 2023.  Industry experts attribute this unexpected growth to a combination of factors. “Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Nepal, which are our key export destinations, are witnessing some recovery after a period of turmoil,” says Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus. “Furthermore, the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has made our three-wheelers more competitive in the international market.”  Speaking on the outlook for FY26, Singh stated, “The key export countries still face significant uncertainties, making it difficult to predict future trends. However, based on the current trajectory, it is likely that the growth momentum will continue in the coming year.”  The three-wheeler industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, with exports declining by 11.60 per cent in FY20 and 21.70 per cent in FY21. However, a strong recovery in FY22, with growth of 27.20 per cent, provided a much-needed boost to the sector. The recent growth in exports, despite the global economic slowdown, indicates a resurgence in demand and offers a positive outlook for the Indian three-wheeler industry.

More From This Section

Blusmart

BluSmart expands its all-electric ride-hailing services to Mumbai

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

M&M aims to sell 5,000 units of new electric vehicle models per month

Cars

Auto retail sales dip 12% in December despite a good show in CY 2024

Auto Expo

More than 40 new product launches expected at upcoming auto expo, says govt

bajaj cng bike freedom 125, bajaj auto

MHI backs SIAM proposal for reducing GST on CNG-powered two wheelers

Topics : passenger vehicle exports Export Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon