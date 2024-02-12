Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Top 5 SUVs sold in January 2024, Tata Punch tops chart; check the full list

Top 5 SUVs sold in January 2024: Tata Punch sold the highest number of SUVs in India in January 2024. The company sold around 17,978 units last month

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The demand significantly surged in the last 5 years as millions of buyers are choosing SUVs as their preference. However, there are different segments and subsegments of SUVs in India now. The perfect example for this is a segment of crossover SUVs slotted below the sub-4 metre SUVs, which are made with the features of Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Resultantly, the SUVs account for almost 50 per cent of the total market share. This article shares with you the 5 best SUVs sold in January 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tata Punch

Tata Punch tops the chart having sold 17,978 units leading 50 per cent YoY growth. Tata Punch is the highest-selling SUV and second highest-selling model in the passenger segment. The Punch model is available in both the ICE (internal combustion engine) and fully electric versions. The Tata Punch EV was launched recently on January 17, 2024.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is a sibling of Tata Punch and sold 17,182 cars last month. The YoY growth of Tata Nexon is 10 per cent, it also offers both ICE and EV derivatives. Last year, Tata Nexon sold 15,567 units in January. The price of Tata Nexon begins at 8.14 lakh and is available in 69 variants.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the third highest-selling SUV in the month of January 2024, it sold 15,303 units during the month. Last year, it sold 14,359 cars and it performed quite well this year with 7 per cent YoY growth. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza price starts at Rs 8.34 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N is a mid-size SUV that managed to impress buyers early this year and gained a sharp YoY increase of 64 per cent. In January 2023, Mahindra sold only 8715 units of Scorpio-N. The price of Mahindra Scorpio-N begins at Rs 13.6 lakh.

Maruti Fronx

Maruti Fronx played a pivotal role in making Maruti Suzuki the number one SUV manufacturer in the country. The crossover was launched in March last year and recorded a sales volume of 13,643 units in January this year. The price of Maruti Fronx starts at Rs 8.37 lakh.

Also Read

Tata Motors set to launch India's most-affordable electric SUV: Details

Tata to launch Nexon, Nexon EV facelift 2023 today, Check where to watch

Tata Nexon facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.10 lakh

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden buys Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV

Maruti Suzuki Brezza sales cross 1 mn units since launch in March 2016

Jindal-owned JSW plans to produce EVs in Rs 40,000 cr investment push

Ashok Leyland progressing in network expansion in North & East: Official

Red Sea crisis disrupts Audi India's supply chain, firm eyes recovery soon

Expect some impact on costs due to ongoing Red Sea crisis: Maruti Suzuki

EV two-wheeler sales breach FY23 figures despite cut in FAME-II subsidy

Topics : automobile manufacturer Electric SUVs SUVs Automobile Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon