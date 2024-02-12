Top 5 SUVs sold in January 2024, Tata Punch tops chart; check the full list

The demand significantly surged in the last 5 years as millions of buyers are choosing SUVs as their preference. However, there are different segments and subsegments of SUVs in India now. The perfect example for this is a segment of crossover SUVs slotted below the sub-4 metre SUVs, which are made with the features of Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Resultantly, the SUVs account for almost 50 per cent of the total market share. This article shares with you the 5 best SUVs sold in January 2024. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Tata Punch Tata Punch tops the chart having sold 17,978 units leading 50 per cent YoY growth. Tata Punch is the highest-selling SUV and second highest-selling model in the passenger segment. The Punch model is available in both the ICE (internal combustion engine) and fully electric versions. The Tata Punch EV was launched recently on January 17, 2024.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is a sibling of Tata Punch and sold 17,182 cars last month. The YoY growth of Tata Nexon is 10 per cent, it also offers both ICE and EV derivatives. Last year, Tata Nexon sold 15,567 units in January. The price of Tata Nexon begins at 8.14 lakh and is available in 69 variants.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the third highest-selling SUV in the month of January 2024, it sold 15,303 units during the month. Last year, it sold 14,359 cars and it performed quite well this year with 7 per cent YoY growth. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza price starts at Rs 8.34 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N is a mid-size SUV that managed to impress buyers early this year and gained a sharp YoY increase of 64 per cent. In January 2023, Mahindra sold only 8715 units of Scorpio-N. The price of Mahindra Scorpio-N begins at Rs 13.6 lakh.

Maruti Fronx

Maruti Fronx played a pivotal role in making Maruti Suzuki the number one SUV manufacturer in the country. The crossover was launched in March last year and recorded a sales volume of 13,643 units in January this year. The price of Maruti Fronx starts at Rs 8.37 lakh.