TVS invests ₹100 cr in NTorq 150 launch, eyes festive scooter demand

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

TVS Motor Company has invested close to Rs 100 crore in capital expenditure for its latest launch, the NTorq 150 Hyper Sport Scooter, as it seeks to leverage the upcoming festive season to boost demand in the premium scooter segment.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice-President and Head of Commuter and EV Business, highlighted the company’s strategy of investing in both product and network to capture premium scooter demand.
 
“With the NTorq 150, we are doubling down on premium scooters backed by strong investment and a responsive dealer network to convert festive-season demand into measurable growth, even amid market shifts like the GST changes,” he said.
   
“The NTorq 150 is not just about speed, it is designed with contemporary aesthetics and superior aerodynamics to appeal to young, style-conscious consumers,” Haldar added.
 
TVS is also looking to consolidate its position in the sport scooter segment, which has been growing faster than the broader two-wheeler market. The NTorq 150 launch follows the company’s recent refreshes, including the TVS Orbiter, contributing to what Haldar described as the “freshest portfolio across all segments.”

TVS has consistently maintained growth in the two-wheeler segment despite market volatility. Haldar attributed this to operational agility and coordination across the company’s 1,400 primary dealerships and 4,000 secondary outlets. “Our ability to pivot quickly and respond to market changes has been key to sustaining growth,” he noted.
 
The company expects additional momentum from a recent GST rate cut, which could lower costs for buyers and encourage festive-season purchases. However, dealers have raised concerns over potential losses on pre-GST inventory. Haldar acknowledged these challenges but expressed confidence in the overall direction. “The benefits will flow across stakeholders, and the market fundamentals remain strong,” he said.
 
The newest offering is powered by a 149.7 cc air-cooled engine, accelerates from 0–60 km/h in 6.3 seconds and clocks a top speed of 104 km/h, positioning it as one of the fastest scooters in its class.
 

Topics : TVS Motor TVS NTorq Scooters

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

